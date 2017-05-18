Truffle Dog Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

for the chicken:

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon dried tarragon

1 tablespoon minced fresh tarragon

1 ½ teaspoons celery salt

1 ½ teaspoons dried oregano

1 ½ teaspoons fennel seeds

1 ½ teaspoons garlic powder

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

1 ½ teaspoons onion powder

8 chicken breast tenders

for the caramelized onions:

1 cup|2 sticks unsalted butter

3 large yellow onions, thinly sliced

1 ½ tablespoons sweet soy sauce

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

2 sprigs fresh thyme

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for the truffle mayo:

½ cup|125 grams mayonnaise

1 tablespoon black truffle paste

to finish:

2 cups crushed cornflakes

½ cup|80 grams cornflour

½ cup|80 grams rice flour

½ cup|65 grams wheat flour

vegetable oil, for frying

4 hot dog buns

freshly grated parmesan cheese

minced chives

freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Marinate the chicken: In a medium bowl, mix the mustard, dried and fresh tarragon, celery salt, oregano, fennel, garlic powder, salt, and onion powder. Add the chicken and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Make the mayo: In a small bowl, mix together the mayo and truffle paste. Refrigerate until ready to use. Make the caramelized onions: Melt the butter in a large skillet. Add the onions, soy sauce, sugar, thyme, salt, and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until a deep golden brown and slightly sticky, about 50 minutes. Set aside until ready to use. Heat 3 inches of oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 350°F. Place the cornflakes in a bowl and place the corn, rice, and wheat flour in a separate bowl together. Toss the chicken in the flour bowl, then in the cornflakes, pressing the cornflakes onto the chicken pieces. Working in batches if necessary, cook the chicken until golden and crisp, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. To build your hot dog, heat the hot dog buns in a warm oven. Throw some onions into the bun and top with a couple of pieces of chicken. Top with the truffle mayo and sprinkle with the parmesan cheese and chives. Ground some black pepper over the top and serve.

