No Sparks on the First Date? 6 Reasons You Should Still Go on a Second One.

You come home from a first date, and the debrief with your friends goes something like this: “He was nice, but I just didn’t feel a spark.” And that’s usually where the story ends. No second date, no follow-up text, case closed.

That might be exactly the wrong call, according to clinical psychologist Dr. Roxy Zarrabi, writing in Psychology Today. The spark, it turns out, is a terrible metric. Here’s why.

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Those Butterflies Might Actually Be Anxiety

First dates are inherently stressful. Your heart is racing, your stomach is doing things, and your brain is ultra-aware of every awkward pause. Here’s the uncomfortable part: that’s the same physical response as attraction. A phenomenon called misattribution of arousal means the nervous system can’t cleanly separate excitement from anxiety, and research has shown that higher anxiety in the moment can actually amplify how drawn you feel to someone. Those “sparks” might be your stress talking, not your instincts.

Instant Chemistry Can Make You Blind to Red Flags

Strong initial attraction makes people conveniently overlook things they probably shouldn’t. When you’re dazzled, your judgment takes a back seat. The person who didn’t fire up your nervous system on date one might be a far better match precisely because you’re actually paying attention.

Chemistry Can Grow. Seriously.

There’s a well-documented psychological concept called the mere exposure effect, which describes how repeated contact with someone you feel neutral about can gradually build into attraction. A lukewarm first impression isn’t a dead end. For many couples, it’s the true beginning.

Sparks Might Mean You’re Repeating Old Habits

If your relationship history is a highlight reel of intense highs and dramatic lows, a calm, steady person might feel boring rather than stable. The subconscious gravitates toward the familiar, and if “familiar” means volatile, that magnetic pull you’re feeling might just be your old habits showing up with a new face.

Outside Factors Are Messing With Your Read

Again, first dates are nerve-wracking. Most people don’t show up as themselves, and neither do you. Someone reserved or awkward at dinner might be completely different in a context where they’re comfortable. One data point isn’t enough to write anyone off.

Sparks Have Nothing to Do With Compatibility

Shared values, emotional intimacy, long-term goals; these are the things that actually make relationships work. None are visible on a first date. Chemistry can exist without any of them, and relationships built purely on that initial heat usually run out of fuel very quickly.

The spark is a fun thing to feel. It’s just not a reliable compass.