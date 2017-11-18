Turkey Tikka Masala Recipe

Servings: 4-6
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 3 hours
Ingredients
for the tikka masala:
2 tablespoons canola oil
12 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
4 shallots, thinly sliced
2 yellow onions, thinly sliced
1 tablespoon coriander seeds
1 tablespoon cumin seeds
¼ cup madras curry powder
9 ½ ounces|269 ml dried early girl tomatoes
2 cups|473 ml heavy cream
2 cups|473 ml turkey stock
4 cups cooked and shredded turkey
for serving:
yogurt
garlic naan
cranberry chutney
steamed rice
fresh cilantro
Directions
- In a small skillet over medium, toast the coriander and cumin seeds until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Cool, then place in a spice grinder and pulse until smooth.
- Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add the garlic, shallots, and onions and cook until fragrant, about 5 minutes. Add the coriander, cumin, and curry powder and cook 2 minutes longer. Add in the tomatoes, cream, and turkey stock and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook, slightly covered, for 2 ½ hours.
- Cool the masala slightly and, working in batches, purée the mixture until smooth. Transfer to a saucepan, add in the turkey, and season with salt and pepper. Simmer for 15 minutes, then fold in the yogurt. Serve with steamed rice, garlic naan, cilantro, and cranberry chutney.
