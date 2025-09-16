Apple Pushes tvOS 26 Update to Apple TVs

Apple’s iPhone and Mac get all the glory when it comes to software updates. People ooh and ahh over the new features in these big, sweeping operating system updates, but it’s easy to forget that Apple has a whole operating system just for its Apple TV 4K streaming devices: tvOS.

Apple released tvOS 26 on Monday, September 15, so named because it’ll be the version of tvOS for most of the 2026 calendar year. Here’s what you’ll notice when you boot up your Apple TV and see the new update.

a new look

Apple has six operating systems, and it’s bringing the new Liquid Glass visuals to more than just the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. It’s also rolling out across the Apple TV 4K, too, meaning a unified look across all of Apple’s visual devices.

I went into it in more detail back in June when Apple teased the new design language, but the gist is that it’s the first major redesign since 2013. Liquid Glass looks more three-dimensional, with semi-transparent tabs, buttons, and more that look like… well, they look more like raindrops to me than molten glass. Excuse me, liquid glass. But wouldn’t that just be molten glass?

Aside from the new, more three-dimensional look of Liquid Glass, the movies’ and shows’ title cards change from a landscape orientation to more of a vertical, portrait orientation. On a more minor note, there are new screensavers that show aerial views of nature and cities.

It’s a nice touch that helps with Apple TV’s very clean but somewhat sterile look, especially compared to one of its arch-competitors, Roku, which has a very playful background and screen saver.

Apple takes a different tack with tvOS 26, but it’s a welcome one. As long as the Apple TV 4K maintains its best-in-class speed, then I’m happy.