Two Capcom Games Are Leading Contenders for 2026’s GOTY

There are still a lot of releases to arrive in the second half of 2026, but four months into the year it seems like Capcom already has an early advantage when it comes to game of the year contenders.

Capcom’s Huge 2026 Advantage

Screenshot: Capcom

It’s very hard to predict which games will make the end of year shortlist for game of the year without seeing how May through December’s releases land, but there’s no denying that Capcom is off to a strong start.

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Nintendo has managed to captivate the gaming zeitgeist with Pokémon Pokopia, but right up there at the top of the current frontrunners has to be Resident Evil: Requiem and Pragmata, as well. Both Capcom games have launched to overwhelmingly positive critical reception and they seem to be fan-favorites in 2026. Pragmata, the newer of the two titles, is currently sitting at an 86 on Metacritic and Resident Evil: Requiem is a bit higher at an 89.

Resident Evil: Requiem manages to standout from the crowd by seemingly finding a succesful mixture between the old and new of the franchise. The game blends the first-person horror and tension with the classic RE4 action incredibly well and all with a fresh coat of paint that makes the RE Engine look better than ever.

Pragmata, on the other hand, is appealing thanks to its introduction to a brand-new world and fresh ideas. The game’s unique mix of combat and puzzle solving, paired with its compelling narrative, lands very well and definitely helps make it a stand out 2026 title.

Although some other titles, like Mewgenics, currently have higher Metacritic average ratings, RE9 and Pragmata certainly still have a chance to outshine those sort of niche hits. Both Capcom titles have the sort of vast appeal to general audiences that usually dominate the game of the year award winners.

Late 2026 Game of the Year Competition

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Looking forward to the rest of 2026, there are at least a few known quantities that Pragmata and Resident Evil: Requiem will have to contend with. The elephant in the room is definitely Grand Theft Auto 6, which is currently scheduled for a fall release after a series of delays. GTA6 is going to be one of the biggest video game launches of all time, so it’s basically guaranteed to be a best-seller, but only time will tell when it comes to the quality of the game and how fans and critics view its story and gameplay.

Additionally, the second half of the year will also bring Insomniac’s Wolverine, the long-awaited return of Fable, and Control Resonant. All of those titles come from top-notch studios and have potential to make the game of the year shortlist.

Gamers will have to wait quite a while before the actual game of the year debates begin. The list of nominees is usually announced in mid-November, so there’s still a lot of time for other games to pop up and surprise us before then, as well.