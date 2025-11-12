Tyler the Creator Fortnite Skin Leaked—All Cosmetics, Outfits & Prices Revealed

A Tyler the Creator Fortnite skin has been leaked early online. According to dataminers, the Grammy-winning artist will come to the Epic Games battle royale soon and have many cosmetic items.

Screenshot: Epic Games, Columbia

A new leak has revealed that a Tyler the Creator Fortnite skin collaboration will be releasing in the battle royale soon. The crossover was first revealed by prolific dataminer NotPaloLeaks in a November 11 post on X. While the Tyler the Creator crossover had been teased since October, the singer’s cosmetic set was finally confirmed during the latest update to the battle royale.

As for when the Tyler the Creator skins release date will drop, it currently hasn’t been leaked. However, dataminers have confirmed that the crossover will release during the Simpsons Fortnite mini-season, which only runs for thirty days. That means Tyler the Creator can be added to the Fortnite shop anytime between November 12 and the 29th.

Screenshot: X @ShiinaBR

Interestingly, the Fortnite x Tyler the Creator collaboration seems to be pretty extensive. According to a second leak from Loolo_WRLD, the set will include cosmetic items themed around his IGOR and Chromakopia albums. Specifically, an “EARFQUAKE” emote will be added to the game soon.

All Tyler the Creator Fortnite Skin Items & Pricing

Screenshot: X @Loolo_WLRD

As mentioned above, the Tyler the Creator crossover is pretty extensive. Compared to previous collaborations, the Grammy-winning artist has numerous skins, alternate styles, and additional cosmetic items.

Here is a full list of all Tyler the Creator Fortnite cosmetic items and their potential pricing:

2 Skins (One based on his Chromoakopia outfit): 1,500 V-Bucks (Each)

1,500 V-Bucks (Each) 2 Back Bling: 400 V-Bucks (Each)

400 V-Bucks (Each) 2 Weapon Wraps: 500 V-Bucks (Each)

500 V-Bucks (Each) 2 Pickaxes (Microphone and Drumsticks): 800 V-Bucks (Each)

800 V-Bucks (Each) Jam Tracks: 500 V-Bucks (Each)

500 V-Bucks (Each) 1 Emote (EARFQUAKE): 500 V-Bucks (Each)

Will Tyler the Creator Be in the Fortnite Music Pass?

Screenshot: X @NotPaloLeaks, @SpushFNBR

Of course, there will likely be a discounted locker bundle that has Tyler the Creator and most of these items for around 2,300 V-Bucks. However, where things get interesting is that several dataminers have claimed that the upcoming skins have a total of four alternate styles. So it appears players will technically get access to four Tyler the Creator outfits when he arrives in the battle royale.

Finally, it’s unclear whether the IGOR singer will be a part of the Fortnite Music Pass or if he’s going to be a standalone crossover bundle. The Simpsons Fortnite mini-season is currently running through November 29, 2025. With Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 launching on December 1, it seems a bit unlikely that Tyler the Creator would be in a music pass that only lasts two weeks — but hey, you never know.