Tyrese Seemingly Falls on Hard Times Again, Claiming People Are ‘Bleeding Him Dry’

So far, it doesn’t seem like 2026 is going very well for Tyrese. In a since-deleted video posted on Instagram, the “Sweet Lady” crooner wearily advised his audience to be a little selfish. He described how he tends to put others before himself. Consequently, when he’s down and out, the singer has started to realize no one is there for him in the same way.

“I want you to make a decision, I want you to take care of yourself,” Tyrese Gibson stressed. “I want you to do something uncomfortable, which is put your face mask on first, before trying to help others… If the plane is going down… I gotta make sure everybody is okay. Everybody’s okay, right? I’m f****d up, I have nothing, and I’ve taken care of everybody. Does anybody care to notice?”

Ultimately, Tyrese told viewers that people in his life have been “bleeding [him] dry.” But in the end, they leave him hanging, insisting that “loyalty has an expiration date.” As a result, he urged everyone to let go of anyone dragging them down. That way, there’s enough mental and emotional bandwidth to go around when someone needs to fend for themselves.

Tyrese Emotionally Tells Fans to Drop “deadweight”

“Every boat has a capacity. Your life has a capacity, and most of us are continuing to function beyond the scope of capacity, and we got nothing left for ourselves,” Tyrese said. “I’m not saying be selfish in a negative way, I’m saying be selfish in the capacity of putting your face mask on first to make sure you’re okay first. Stop functioning from a place of giving people and giving people, more and more of what you don’t have.”

This is a very different tone from how Tyrese was just a few weeks ago. Over the 2025 holidays, he rejoiced about overcoming a particularly expensive divorce, even though it meant spending Christmas alone. Still, Gibson moved forward with a positive mindset, saying, “Setbacks are just setups.” With all of that out of the way, he wished to spend his time partying in the Turks and Caicos Islands, happy to be free.

“I feel LIBERATED only the real ones out there can truly relate…. The devil tried!

THANK YOU JESUS!! I survived!!! And what’s coming next? Watch and SEE what God is about to do NEXT!! Only God could’ve written it.” Tyrese wrote on Instagram.