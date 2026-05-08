Ukraine’s Richest Man Just Bought the World’s Most Expensive Apartment, and the Price Tag Is Absurd

Some people will never own a home. Rinat Akhmetov just bought one for over half a billion dollars.

Ukraine’s richest man closed a deal for a five-floor, 21-room waterfront apartment in Monaco’s Le Renzo building for €471 million, or roughly $554 million, making it the most expensive single residential transaction ever recorded. The deal was finalized in 2024 but only recently came to light, as revealed by Monaco’s property records, emails, and preliminary deeds reviewed by Bloomberg.

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The apartment spans about 27,000 square feet, not counting the balconies and terraces overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. There’s a private pool, a jacuzzi, and at least eight parking spaces. You know, the basics.

The building sits in Mareterra, Monaco’s newest district, built on land reclaimed from the sea and inaugurated by Prince Albert II in 2024. Le Renzo itself is the only building in the development named after its architect, Pritzker Prize-winner Renzo Piano. At $20,519 per square foot, the price per square meter in the broader Mareterra district has surpassed the symbolic €100,000 threshold.

For reference, that’s more than the cost of a new Bentley SUV. Per square meter.

@bc_propertiesmonaco In the heart of Mareterra’s district, Monaco’s most exclusive address, enjoy a unique lifestyle with fine restaurants, designer boutiques, a marina, and a stunning seaside promenade. Located in Le Renzo residence, featuring a spa, a swimming pool, a fitness center, and 24/7 concierge service, this exceptional apartment offers outstanding amenities. This property has a spacious and bright living room opening onto large terraces, a fully equipped kitchen with dining area and separate staff access, a magnificent master suite of over 100 m² with two walk-in wardrobes and a private bathroom. Two additional suites of more than 50 m² each complete the night area, ensuring comfort and privacy. A laundry room, and a guest toilets add to the functionality of the apartment. Three panoramic terraces provide breathtaking views over the sea, and Monaco’s port. The property also includes three private parking spaces and a cellar. #montecarlo #fyp #monaco #principautedemonaco #frenchriviera ♬ son original – BC Properties Monaco

Someone Just Paid $554 Million for an Apartment in Monaco

The purchase blows past previous records, including Nick Candy’s Chelsea mansion in London at $350 million and a New York penthouse that hedge fund manager Ken Griffin picked up for about $240 million. Akhmetov didn’t just break the record, he lapped it.

Akhmetov, worth north of $7 billion, built his fortune through System Capital Management, Ukraine’s largest industrial conglomerate, with holdings in steel, mining, energy, and real estate. SCM confirmed the acquisition but declined to discuss the property or its price. Extremely normal behavior for someone who just spent more on an apartment than most countries spend on infrastructure.

He also reportedly owns Luminance, a 456-foot superyacht valued at around $500 million, which means the boat and the apartment are basically a matched set.

Akhmetov reached the agreement to buy the unit in 2021, before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which rattled his business holdings considerably. He still closed. Still worth $7 billion. Still fine, apparently.

For everyone else watching from the cheap seats, the ultra-luxury real estate market continues to do exactly what it wants, recession fears and global instability be damned. The gap between how most people live and how the very top fraction lives has never been more legible than a $554 million apartment in a country the size of a golf course.