UMG Launches Mental Health Fund for Artists and Other Industry Professionals

Whether you’re a nine-to-five worker struggling to make ends meet or a global pop star, mental health issues do not discriminate.

Thankfully, some of the most well-known, successful artists have spoken up about the importance of mental health, acknowledging the lack of mental health resources available across different industries.

Take Chappell Roan, for instance. During her Grammy speech, she addressed the disparities faced in the music industry.

“I told myself if I ever won a Grammy and I got to stand up here in front of the most powerful people in music,” Roan said during her speech. “I would demand that labels and the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a livable wage and healthcare, especially to developing artists.”

UMG and MHA to Launch New Mental Health Fund

To bridge these gaps and improve mental healthcare for music professionals, Universal Music Group (UMG) and Music Health Alliance (MHA) have announced a partnership to launch the Music Industry Mental Health Fund, which will “provide comprehensive, high-quality outpatient mental health resources for music industry professionals nationwide.”

According to the press release, this partnership will provide individualized recommendations for mental health counselors and psychiatrists, grants to help offset costs, and funding resource recommendations for those in need.

“Clients from UMG and beyond will have access to MHA’s team of advocates and initial inquiries will receive a response within 24 hours,” the press release stated.

The Music Industry Mental Health Fund aims to help all members of the music industry, including current and former music professionals.

“We have been working on ways to establish a streamlined pathway for mental health access, funding, and care planning,” said Susan Mazo, UMG’s Chief Impact Officer. “Growing and continuing our partnership … was the most natural way to ensure continuous and effective mental health support for anyone working in our industry.”

“Music Health Alliance possesses the comprehensive resources necessary to address the full spectrum of mental health needs for music industry professionals,” added Tatum Hauck Allsep, founder and CEO of Music Health Alliance. “This includes financial assistance, a continuum of care for both mental and physical health, and wraparound services such as psychiatric support, facilitation of intensive outpatient and inpatient programs, and data collection.”

“MHA’s holistic approach ensures a long-term commitment to the health, well-being, and sustainability of the music industry workforce,” Allsep concluded.