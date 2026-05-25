Unreal Engine 6 Announced and It Will Power an Upgrade To a 2015 Hit

Epic Games shocked fans at a popular esports event over the weekend with the reveal of Unreal Engine 6 and confirmation about one long-running game that will be making the leap to the updated development engine.

Rocket League Is Upgrading to Unreal Engine 6

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During the Paris Major event for Rocket League a trailer was revealed on the big screen that offered a first look at a very exciting change coming to the game. The trailer promised a new era and a new engine with showing off what appeared to be upgraded car models and arenas captured real-time in game.

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The crowd is already going wild when “New Engine” appears on the screen, but they take the cheers to another level when the closing moments of the slide reveal the brand-new logo for Unreal Engine 6.

Psyonix originally launched Rocket League all the way back in 2015 with Unreal Engine 3 as the backbone. The game has stood the test of time over the last decade, but an update in the near future is definitely something fans seem to be excited about.

The dedicated Rocket League community has been campaigning to bring the game to Unreal Engine 5 for years, so finally getting this announcement of Unreal Engine 6 support is a huge deal for Rocket League. It will be very exciting to find out what this engine upgrade brings, aside from shinier models, whenever it arrives.

This is the first official reveal and game confirmation for Unreal Engine 6, but it will be very interesting to see what else Epic Games and other developers have in the works with this engine as the backbone. With the new console generation on the horizon, it seems very possible that some of the Project Helix or PS6 launch titles could end up being built in UE6 when they arrive at some point in the future.

For now, players just have the teaser to hold them over. No official dates or details were shared about Unreal Engine 6 or about the new era of Rocket League and when it might kick off. Hopefully more details arrive as the Summer Game Fest season kicks off in a few weeks and the usual onslaught of gaming news hits in early to mid-June.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on Rocket League and on Unreal Engine 6.

Rocket League is available now on consoles and PC. There is no current release window for the update to UE6.