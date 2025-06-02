Unsold Cybertrucks Are Piling Up at a Decaying US Shopping Mall

Tesla, once the electric car powerhouse, is facing a grim reality: nobody wants the Cybertruck, and the company has no idea where to put them all. So, naturally, they’re stuffing them in abandoned parking lots.

As first reported by Automotive News and demonstrated in a recent Instagram reel, hundreds of unsold Cybertrucks are now baking in the Michigan sun outside a shuttered Bed Bath & Beyond in a Detroit suburb. Oof, that’s a grim sentence. And on top of the rest of the bleak misery surrounding Tesla, local officials are not happy with them. Not because they care about the trucks, but because the move violates zoning laws.

Videos by VICE

Turns out, “Cybertruck graveyard” isn’t a permitted use of commercial property, nor is it an attractive one. The fleet of Gen-Xer mid-life-crisis-mobiles standing motionless, looking ready to pounce at any second to lecture you on testosterone replacement therapies and cold plunges, is an even bigger eyesore than the decaying mall providing the backdrop.

As we reported previously, Tesla is sitting on a surplus of unsold Cybertrucks worth close to $1 billion. Production has slowed at Tesla’s Texas factory, and workers are being reassigned. The trucks themselves have become a punchline, with owners reportedly facing ridicule simply for driving a vehicle synonymous with Elon Musk’s particular brand of cringy techno-fascist ineptitude. But more than that, the Cybertruck is becoming a symbol of Tesla’s broader collapse.

Elon Musk’s bizarre drug-fueled foray into far-right politics turned many of his once-loyal fans into critics. Meanwhile, Chinese EV manufacturers are eating Tesla’s lunch with cheaper, sleeker options.

Cybertruck resale values are plummeting fast, which is especially shocking after the EV SUV was once pitched as the truck of the (possibly post-apocalyptic) future. Now, the Cybertruck’s tiresome aging edginess is just taking up space somewhere in a parking lot in some nondescript part of the United States.