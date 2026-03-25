Usher Says There’s No Beef With Justin Bieber After Their Tense Argument at an Oscars Afterparty

The public loves some scandalous celebrity drama. Since the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar in 2024, folks online have yearned for more feisty feuds. There was a similar thirst for negativity when Justin Bieber nearly got into a fight with his mentor, Usher, at an Oscars afterparty hosted by Jay-Z and Beyoncé this year.

Usher apparently approached Bieber with “energy and anger,” nearly getting into a fist fight accordingly. However, the pair never got into a formal fight, dissipating shortly thereafter. Naturally, the internet was desperate for the details and speculated accordingly. However, according to the “Confessions” crooner, it actually wasn’t that big of a deal.

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During an episode on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, rapper/co-host Da Brat shared Usher’s side of the story. Apparently, everyone, from fans to the media, have blown the conflict completely out of proportion. Calling it an “exaggeration of conversation,” she says Usher has and will continue to support Justin Bieber. “He’s been nothing but supportive of Justin Bieber, as he has throughout the years. And y’all can actually check the records for all that, he has been,” Da Brat said.

Usher Says There Aren’t Any More Problems with Justin Bieber to Report

Lastly, the Chicago MC shared that the pair has let bygones be bygones at this point. They’re still friends as usual, according to the singer. “Justin is on his own journey, dealing with his own reality that he’s created. Usher wishes him nothing but the best, and they have no hostility towards each other. They definitely love each other. So, people just take things out of context when they see something, and they run with it. And I’m just here to say that’s is not the issue. They are definitely cool with each other, and they have love, and they support each other,” Da Brat said.

Usher’s willingness to forgive and forget the antics with Justin Bieber reflects how kind he was just a few years ago. When he spoke with The Breakfast Club in February 2024, Usher showed just how willing he was to extend his kindness to someone like Justin Bieber. Specifically, he had a slot to perform at the 2024 Super Bowl, but he turned it down.

“I honor and recognize that my brother, you know, he—I think that it might’ve been the fact that he’s just wanting to tell a different story right now, and I understand that,” Usher said of Justin Bieber at the time. “But we did have a brief conversation, and we’re gonna do something else in the future. No love lost or anything like that.”