Vegan Caesar Salad Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 1 hour
Total time: 1 hour 20 minutes
Ingredients
5 cups|140 grams stale bread, chopped/torn
⅓ cup|90 ml extra-virgin olive oil, divided
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1 cup|150 grams raw cashews, soaked for 1 hour
5 tablespoons|75 ml fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon|13 grams capers
1 tablespoon|19 grams Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon|4 grams vegan Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon white balsamic vinegar
2 heads romaine lettuce, chopped
Videos by VICE
Directions
- Heat oven to 350°F. On a baking sheet, toss the bread with 3 tablespoons of the olive oil, salt, and pepper. Bake until crispy and golden, about 10 minutes, then cool.
- Drain the cashews, discarding the water, and transfer the cashews to a blender along with the remaining olive oil, lemon juice, capers, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, vinegar, and ½ cup water. Blend until smooth and season with salt and pepper. Makes about 1 ⅓ cup dressing.
- Toss the lettuce with the croutons and dressing and serve immediately.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.