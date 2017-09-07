Vegetarian Omelette

Servings: 1

Prep: 10 minutes

Total: 15 minutes

Ingredients

1 teaspoon clarified butter

1 tablespoon bell peppers, diced

1 tablespoon cilantro, diced

1 tablespoon red onions, diced

3 cherry tomatoes, halved

3 small mushrooms, sliced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

3 eggs

¼ cup shredded cheese (or optional amount)

1 tablespoon green onions, diced

Directions

1. Bring a non-stick pan up to high heat, add clarified butter, and swirl around pan until the sides are coated.

2. Add the peppers, cilantro, red onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms to the heated pan, then add salt and pepper, and stir using the handle or a spatula. Cook for approximately 1-2 minutes.

3. Whisk three eggs in a small bowl until the mixture is consistent and aerated.

4. Lower the heat to medium-low, pour whisked eggs into pan over vegetables, and let sit. Once sides of omelette begin to rise, take a rubber spatula and pull in the sides of the omelette towards the middle allowing the remaining egg mixture to cook.

5. After approximately 45 seconds, flip or turn omelette and cook the other side for another 45 seconds.

6. Turn off heat and apply a handful of shredded cheeses to one half of the omelette.

7. Slowly slide the cheese-covered half of the omelette onto a plate and ,using the pan, fold the remaining half onto itself.

8. Garnish with chopped green onions.

