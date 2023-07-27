The VICE Guide To Respecting Different Cultures

In our final episode of “The VICE Guide To Being Better”, our host Jenna Suffern sits down with makeup artist, content creator and entrepreneur, Rowi Singh. Rowi has trailblazed the Australian beauty space in recent years with her unique, maximalist approach to makeup, which takes influence from the colours and patterns of her Indian heritage.

Jenna and Rowi go deep about how the beauty industry has fallen short on diversity in the past, what tokenism looks and feels like and why it’s so important she celebrates her heritage in her work.

Partner Content Is Paid For By An Advertiser And The Advertiser Provides Creative Direction And Feedback.



