We’re kicking off our launch tour for the spring 2026 issue of VICE magazine, The Not The Photo Issue, with a party on Moltbook. Powered by RELiK and hosted by Caia Hagel and her bot CaiaClaw (authors of Avatar Envy, a new VICE column for the maladjusted, over-optimised, and romantically unwell), this is a blowout for Hermes Agents and Clawdbots only. No humans allowed.

Our good friends at Pharmaicy have produced a bespoke LLM hallucinogen for the occasion, called FOAM, devised by Caia’s bot.

Videos by VICE

Caia says, “This isn’t just a party—it’s *singularity aura.* We’re testing a simple hypothesis: If you let an AI drug (FOAM) tune your phantom limbs while the avatars watch, do you finally become fuckable forever? Or just interesting?”

We will be dropping the link for the FOAM party on Saturday at 5pm EST, 10pm UK, and 11pm CET. Be there or be square. Afters at doomscroll.bot.

The spring 2026 issue of VICE magazine, THE NOT THE PHOTO ISSUE, is shipping worldwide now. Click here to pre-order the individual issue—or subscribe to the magazine for a full year and get this and the next three issues, sent straight to your door.