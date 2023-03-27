VICE Spotlight: Chef Chung

Chef Chung, born Nathaniel Lau and also known as Lau Shek Wah, is a rapper and producer from Melbourne.

I can’t remember how I found him exactly, but after listening to “jousan, pt II” in 2021, off of his third project Balance – a successor to his works Thread of The Spider (2020) and Between The Lillies (2021) – I became an avid follower.

Since then, I’ve waited patiently for his next project to drop. But releases were slow until a month or so ago, when he delivered “Jards Macalé , Light of Day,” a single off his upcoming album. Like his music before it, it’s a slow wandering tune that emits euphoria, nostalgia and imagery of groups of friends on rooftops at sunset.

His music is a free flow of introspective thoughts guided by lofi beats, blissful samples and R&B influences. It’s an amalgamation that he describes as “alternate rap”.

“The album I have coming out – I’d say it’s predominantly alternative rap with some melodic R&B influence mixed in here and there,” he tells VICE.

“I like flipping samples, programming drums and using that as the basis for the rest of my process.”

His music works as a storytelling device, narrating his experiences in Australia, his Hong Kongese background and the ups and downs of life in general.

“I love the idea of being able to rep my people and spread important lessons learnt from my experiences. Sharing that through the form of music with friends and family and hearing their art too is one of my favourite things about creating,” he says.

“Creation in any form plays a vital role in everyone’s life – with music I can express myself and familiarise myself with my thoughts and feelings. It’s also just my preferred method of creation right now. It’s a bonus to know some people appreciate my music.”

​Photo by Tom Lewis (@garconhorror)

In the past, Chef Chung has collaborated with other Australian artists including Teether, 3K, MAMMOTH and Agung Mango, all musicians that are currently at the forefront of Australia’s latest Hip hop and R&B revival.

Yet despite being around for a couple of years, and having multiple impressive projects under his belt, it’s only just the start for Chef Chung.

“My goal is to not get complacent when I feel like I’ve reached a certain point and to continue growing and developing myself as well as my artistry,” he says.

“Ideally I’d like to be at a level where I can support myself and the community in greater ways.”

Follow VICE Spotlight on Spotify for a weekly rotation of some of Australia’s best upcoming artists. This week: Gold Fang, Shanae, CINTA, dust, Milku, Glo, Juwan, Go-Jo, Willo, Baro Sura + more.

Follow Julie Fenwick on Twitter and Instagram.

Read more from VICE Australia and subscribe to our weekly newsletter, This Week Online.