Cabbage, Cucumber, and Sesame Coleslaw Recipe

Servings: 6 to 8

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

5 tablespoons fish sauce

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

3 tablespoons sesame oil

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 tablespoon chile flakes

3 garlic cloves, minced

⅓ cup finely chopped cilantro

1 ½ tablespoons black sesame seeds

1 ½ tablespoons white sesame seeds, toasted

3 scallions, thinly sliced

2 carrots, peeled and julienned

2 English cucumbers, cut into 1-inch pieces

½ head green cabbage, thinly sliced

½ head purple cabbage, thinly sliced

crispy shallots, to garnish

Directions

In a large bowl, mix the fish sauce, lime juice, sesame oil, sugar, chili flakes, garlic, and 3 tablespoons|40 ml water. Add in the cilantro, sesame seeds, scallions, carrot, cucumber, and cabbage and toss well to combine. Transfer to a serving bowl and top with crispy shallots.

