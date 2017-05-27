Cabbage, Cucumber, and Sesame Coleslaw Recipe

Servings: 6 to 8
Prep time: 30 minutes
Total time: 35 minutes
Ingredients
5 tablespoons fish sauce
3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
3 tablespoons sesame oil
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
1 tablespoon chile flakes
3 garlic cloves, minced
⅓ cup finely chopped cilantro
1 ½ tablespoons black sesame seeds
1 ½ tablespoons white sesame seeds, toasted
3 scallions, thinly sliced
2 carrots, peeled and julienned
2 English cucumbers, cut into 1-inch pieces
½ head green cabbage, thinly sliced
½ head purple cabbage, thinly sliced
crispy shallots, to garnish
Directions
In a large bowl, mix the fish sauce, lime juice, sesame oil, sugar, chili flakes, garlic, and 3 tablespoons|40 ml water. Add in the cilantro, sesame seeds, scallions, carrot, cucumber, and cabbage and toss well to combine. Transfer to a serving bowl and top with crispy shallots.
