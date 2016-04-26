You Can Now Make Your Own ‘Views from the 6’ Cover Because We’re All Gonna Die Anyway

Ah, the internet. What a beautiful place. Just a few hours ago, it provided us with a mash-up of Drake and Father John Misty that was, for the lack of a better phrase, goddamn lit. And now, here we are, just a few days before Drake releases his long-awaited Views from the 6, a release that carries more pressure on it than, I don’t know, what’s something that has a lot of pressure? The bottom of the ocean? Regardless, you get it, the entire world is watching, Kanye’s fifth record was My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, etc. If he delivers, this could be a classic. If he doesn’t, it could be one of the biggest flops in the history of music.

Anyway, one great constant about Drake is… memes! And memes are always funny. The Views cover has already gotten the internet’s creative juices flowing, but now it’s even easier. An interactive media production company called The Young Astronauts has created Views generator. It’s pretty simple: you upload a photo of your choice, click a button, and then a nice little Drake drops into the middle of the cover. You can then move this nice little Drake wherever you want. Remember the Drake Shake app? This is pretty much just like that.

Because we’re bored and it’s almost the end of the day, we made a bunch of Views covers for your liking. After you’re done laughing, go make your own.