Vixen Singer Lorraine Lewis, 66, Joined OnlyFans—and She’s Proud of It

Over the past several years, OnlyFans has become one of the biggest ways for content creators to earn a living or supplement their income. Several celebrities have joined the site as well, including former Vixen and current Femme Fatale frontwoman Lorraine Lewis, who recently defended her decision to join the site by joking that she’s just “in my ‘Bad’ period.”

In a new interview with The Chuck Shute Podcast, 66-year-old Lewis—who is also a senior casting producer at the production company Renegade 83—spoke about joining the site, saying, “I am stoked about the OnlyFans. The response has been amazing,” she said, as transcribed by Blabbermouth.

“I have wanted to join OnlyFans for a very, very long time,” Lewis went on to say. “I just think it’s a cool platform. It can be whatever you want it to be. I think a lot of people think it’s really just porn. It’s not. It doesn’t have to be. But it’s sexy, I’ll tell you that. Like, I’m hella sexy.”

Lewis revealed that she actually started her OnlyFans “back in October,” but kept it private and “only inviting certain people” so she could “figure out the platform for myself.” Eventually, she hired a publicist and went public with the news. Now, months later, Lewis reportedly has more than 500 subscribers at around $20 a month for access to her content.

“It’s been amazing,” Lewis said. “And the cool thing about it—look, bottom line is my theme song for 35 years has been [FEMME FATALE’s 1988 hit] ‘Waiting For The Big One’, for goodness’s sake, so it just makes sense that a girl like me, a rock star like me, would take this to the next level. I’ve always been a rebel. I’m always full of surprises. And this is just another level of, like, doing what I wanna do and living life to the fullest.

“If I’m lucky, I’ve got 30 more years on the planet,” Lorraine continued. “I can talk about this when I’m sipping tea when I’m 100. This is just another phase of my life. I’m owning it. I’m embracing it. I’m in control of whatever I wanna do, and I’m just having so much fun.”

She also shared that her fans have been very supportive of her new content. “I have so many fans that have come on and they’re, like, ‘I’ve had a crush on you since I was 15 years old and first saw your video.’ I mean, it’s a chance for people to have a one-on-one with me, get to know me on a more intimate one-on-one level, have fun with it. And, yeah, I’m just having fun.”

Finally, Lewis borrowed a quote from a fellow music industry diva to sum up where she is in life. “I saw something on Instagram with Cher recently, and I mentioned this in the press release, that she says, ‘I wish I would have been badder….’ And I was, like, hells yes,” Lewis said with a laugh. “So it’s my ‘bad’ period.”