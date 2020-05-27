Vote for Your Winner of the VICE Alternative Eurovision Song Contest

Coronavirus has robbed the world of the Eurovision Song Contest, so we’re stepping in to give the people what they want and, indeed, what they need. Entrants include a Romanian trapper, some OAP grime artists and two Russian kids intent on letting everyone know how fucking hard they are. If that’s got you all juiced up for more, you can see the full list right here.

Once you’ve made your mind up on your winner, do your thing below. Voting will close at midnight on Sunday the 31st of May. If you’ve already voted, the poll will disappear (to make sure there’s no cheating).