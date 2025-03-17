‘Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2’ Releases a Massive “Trygon” Update Alongside the Announcement of a Sequel

Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 came out in the back half of 2024. And immediately made an impact among players! The ultraviolent game drew favorable comparisons to the likes of Gears of War, and its successes led to the inevitable. A few days ago, a sequel was formally announced (which you can check out here)! Not only that, but Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 also received a big update. So, let’s see what’s up!

‘warhammer 40k space marine 2’ 7.0 trygon patch details

‘Warhammer 40K’ New Features

New PvE mission: Exfiltration

Exfiltration New Secondary Weapon (PvP & PvE) : Inferno Pistol for the Vanguard, Sniper and Heavy classes.

: Inferno Pistol for the Vanguard, Sniper and Heavy classes. Prestige ranks in PvE.

PvP Private lobbies.

Customization: New Colours (Volupus Pink and Thousand Sons Blue) Bulwark Cloth Recoloring Hands Recoloring

Rewards increased by 50% in PvP.

‘Space Marine 2’ Balancing

Extended Weapon arsenal in PvE:

All the classes now have a larger weapon choice:

Heavy: Heavy Bolt Rifle | Heavy Bolt Pistol

Tactical: Combat Knife | Plasma Pistol | Heavy Bolt Pistol

Assault: Power Sword | Plasma Pistol

Bulwark: Heavy Bolt Pistol

Sniper: Heavy Bolt Pistol | Instigator Bolt Carbine

Vanguard: Heavy Bolt Pistol | Bolt Carbine

Heavy Bolt Rifle: reworked the 2 Artificer & 2 Relic versions:

Artificer / Salvation of Bakka – Alpha:

Magazine Capacity: Increased from 45 to 50

Ammo Reserve: Increased from 180 to 200

Artificer / Drogos Reclamation – Beta:

Accuracy: Lowered from 4.5 to 4

Range: Increased from 6 to 8

Magazine Capacity: Decreased from 50 to 45

Ammo Reserve: Lowered from 200 to 180

Added a scope

Relic / Gathalamor Crusade – Alpha:

Magazine Capacity: Increased from 45 to 55

Ammo reserve: Increased from 180 to 220

Relic / Ophelian Liberation – Beta:

Accuracy: Lowered from 5.5 to 4

Range: Increased from 6 to 8

Magazine Capacity: Decreased from 50 to 45

Ammo Reserve: Lowered from 200 to 180

Added a scope

Added a maximum cap in Warhammer 40K to restore fade HP per action; and a max target to restore health per action to the following weapons: Heavy Melta Gun Melta Gun Heavy Plasma



‘Space Marine 2′ Heavy Bolt Rifle

“Able Precision” (Artificer tier): duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

“Fast Regeneration 1” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Head Hunter” (Headshots deal 10% more Damage)

“Fast Regeneration 2” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Recoupment”: Killing a Warhammer 40K Majoris-level or higher enemy with a headshot with this weapon restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 15 seconds.

“Head Hunter 2” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Tactical Precision”: “Headshots deal 20% more Damage. Non-Headshot Damage decreases by 10%.”

“Rapid Health” (Relic tier): Health restoration increased from 5% to 10%. No longer has a cooldown.

“Rampage” (Relic tier): duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds. Cooldown decreased from 30 to 15 seconds.

“Honed Precision” (Relic tier): Maximum Spread decreased by 25% to 50%.

“Chaos Eliminator” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Divine Might” (Damage increases by 10%).

“Tyranid Eliminator” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Cleaving Fire” (Shots will penetrate Block Stances, dealing 25% of the usual Damage).

Bolt Rifle

“Able Precision” (Artificer tier): duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

“Fast Regeneration 1” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Adamantine Grip” (Recoil is reduced by 25%).

“Fast Regeneration 2” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Recoupment”: Killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a headshot with this weapon restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 15 seconds.

“Head Hunter 2” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Tactical Precision”: “Headshots deal 20% more Damage. Non-Headshot Damage decreases by 10%.”

“Rapid Health” (Relic tier): Health restoration increased from 5% to 10%. No longer has a cooldown.

“Honed Precision” (Relic tier): Maximum Spread decreased by 25% to 50%.

“Chaos Eliminator” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Perpetual Penetration” (Each shot penetrates 1 additional target).

“Tyranid Eliminator” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Divine Might” (Damage increases by 10%).

‘Space Marine 2′ Auto Bolt Rifle

“Honed Precision” (Standard tier): Maximum Spread decreased by 25% to 50%.

“Fast Reload” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Head Hunter” (Headshots deal 10% more Damage)

“Fast Regeneration 1” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Elite Hunter” (After killing a Warhammer 40K Majoris-level or higher enemy with a Melee Weapon, Headshots deal 25% more Damage for 10 seconds).

“Rapid Health” (Relic tier): Health restoration increased from 5% to 10%. No longer has a cooldown.

“Perpetual Precision” (Relic tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Recoupment”: Killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a headshot with this weapon restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 15 seconds.

Plasma Incinerator

“Rapid Cooling” (Master-Crafted tier): Duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds. Cooldown decreased from 30 to 15 seconds.

“Rampage” (Master-Crafted tier) : Duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds. Cooldown decreased from 30 to 15 seconds.

“Common Cooling” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Common Efficiency”: Common Shots generate 20% less Heat. Shots charge 20% slower.

“Blast Radius 1” (Artificer tier): Damage radius increased from 5% to 10%

“Blast Radius 2” (Artificer tier): Damage radius increased from 5% to 10%

“Fast Venting” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Balanced Cooling”:

Weapon cools 20% faster. Charged Shots generate 10% more Heat.

“Retaliation” (Relic tier): Duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

“Perfect Radius” (Relic tier): Duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

Stalker Bolt Rifle

“Fast Reload” (Standard tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Unwavering Resolve”: After reloading while having Low Ammo, damage increases by 25% for 5 seconds.

“Long Shot” (Standard tier): Replaced with “Divine Might” (Damage increases by 10%).

“Adamant Reload” (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with “Adamant Hunter” (When your Health is below 30%. Headshots deal 25% more Damage).

“Fast Regeneration 1” (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with “Head Hunter” (Headshots deal 10% more Damage)

“Head Hunter 1” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Cleaving Fire” (Shots will penetrate enemy Block Stances dealing 25% of the usual Damage).

“Agile Hunter” (Relic tier): Duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

“Tyranid Eliminator” (Relic Tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Recoupment”: Killing a Warhammer 40K Majoris-level or higher enemy with a headshot with this weapon restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 15 seconds.

“Chaos Eliminator” (Relic Tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Remote Threat”: Enemies at a distance of more than 25 metres take 20% more Damage.

‘Space Marine 2′ Bolt Carbine

“Perpetual Precision” (Standard tier): Replaced with “Head Hunter” (Headshots deal 10% more Damage)

“Elusive Precision” (Master-Crafter tier): Replaced with “Rapid Health” (When your Health is below 30%, killing 10 enemies in rapid succession restores Health by 10%).

“Retaliation” (Master-Crafted tier): Duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

“Fast Regeneration 1” (Master-Crafter tier): Replaced with “Honed Precision” (Equipped Weapon’s Maximum Spread decreases by 50% when firing without aiming)

“Steel Grip” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Unwavering Resolve”: After reloading while having Low Ammo, damage increases by 25% for 5 seconds.

“Rapid Health” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Divine Might” (Damage increases by 10%).

“Head Hunter” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Cleaving Fire” (Shots will penetrate enemy Block Stances dealing 25% of the usual Damage).

“Honed Precision” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Head Hunter” (Headshots deal 10% more Damage)

“Fast Regeneration 2” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Perpetual Precision” (Maximum spread decreases by 10%).

“Perpetual Precision” (Relic tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Recoupment”: Killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a headshot with this weapon restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 15 seconds.

Occulus Bolt Carbine

“Perpetual Precision” (Standard tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Remote Threat”: Enemies at a distance of more than 25 metres take 20% more Damage.

“Elusive Precision” (Master-Crafted tier): duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

“Retaliation” (Master-Crafted tier): Duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

“Fast Regeneration 1” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Recoupment”: Killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a headshot with this weapon restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 15 seconds.

“Honed Precision” (Artificer tier): Maximum Spread decreased by 25% to 50%.

“Fast Regeneration 2” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Divine Might” (Damage increases by 10%).

“Rapid Health” (Relic tier): Health restoration increased from 5% to 10%. No longer has a cooldown.

“Chaos Eliminator” (Relic tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Able Headshot”: After using a Class Ability, headshot Damage increases by 20% for 10 seconds.

“Perpetual Precision” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Head Hunter” (Headshots deal 10% more Damage)

“Tyranid Eliminator” (Relic tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Able Damage”: After using a Class Ability, Damage increases by 20% for 10 seconds

‘Space Marine 2′ Melta Rifle

“Fast Reload” (Standard tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Decisive Reload”: Finisher Majoris-level or higher enemy Melta restores Ammo by 1.

“Adamant Reload” (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with “Rapid Health” (When your Health is below 30%, killing 10 enemies in rapid succession restores Health by 10%).

“Fast Regeneration 1” (Master-Crafted tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Trick Shot”: Killing 5 enemies with one shot restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 30 seconds.

“Fast Regeneration 2” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Fast Reload” (The weapon reloads 10% faster).

“Elusive Range” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Retaliation” (After a perfectly timed Dodge, you deal 25% more Damage for 10 seconds).

“Elusive Fire” (Relic tier): duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

Instigator Bolt Carbine

“Adamantine Grip” (Master-Crafted tier): The perk has been replaced with “Divine Might” (Damage increases by 10%).

“Honed Precision” (Artificer tier): Switched position in the tree with “Increased Capacity”.

“Increased Capacity” (Artificer tier): Switched position in the tree with “Honed Precision”.

“Fast Regeneration 1” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Recoupment”: Killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a headshot with this weapon restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 15 seconds.

“Fast Regeneration 2” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Head Hunter” (Headshots deal 10% more Damage).

“Head Hunter 2” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Tactical Precision”: “Headshots deal 20% more Damage. Non-Headshot Damage decreases by 10%.”

“Rapid Health” (Relic tier): Health restoration increased from 5% to 10%. No longer has a cooldown.

“Fast Reload” (Relic tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Inspired Aim”: After killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a Melee Weapon, headshots deal 20% more damage for 10 seconds

“Rampage” (Relic tier): Duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds. Cooldown decreased from 30 to 15 seconds.

“Adamantine Grip” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Death Strike” (After killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a Melee Weapon, you deal 25% more Damage for 10 seconds)

Bolt Sniper Rifle

“Long Shot” (Standard tier): Renamed into “Remote Threat”. Enemies at a distance of more than 25 metres take 20% more damage.

“Fast Reload” (Standard tier): Replaced with “Extended Magazine” (Magazine Size increases by 15% of the maximum).

“Finisher Reload” (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with “Divine Might” (Damage increases by 10%).

“Fast Regeneration 1” (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with “Finisher Reload” (After a Finisher, the equipped Weapon instantly reloads).

“Head Hunter 1” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Unwavering Resolve”: After reloading while having Low Ammo, damage increases by 25% for 5 seconds.

“Honed Precision 1” (Artificer tier): Maximum Spread decreased by 25% to 50%.

“Agile Hunter” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Cleaving Fire” (Shots will penetrate Block Stances, dealing 25% of the usual Damage).

“Honed Precision 2” (Relic tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Strong Finish”: Last round in a magazine deals 25% more damage.

“Great Might” (Relic tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Strong Start”: First round in a magazine deals 50% more damage.

“Tyranid Eliminator” (Relic tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Recoupment”: Killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a headshot with this Warhammer 40K weapon restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 15 seconds.

“Chaos Eliminator” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Great Might” (Damage increases by 10% against Terminus-level enemies)

‘Space Marine 2′ Las Fusil

“Head Hunter” (Standard tier): Replaced with “Perpetual Velocity” (Shots charge 15% faster)

“Amplification 1” (Master-Crafted tier): Radius of Beam Weapons increased from 10% to 15%.

“Amplification 2” (Artificer tier): Radius of Beam Weapons increased from 10% to 15%.

“Amp. 3” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Divine Might” (Damage increases by 10%).

“Fast Regeneration 1” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Charging Immunity” (While Charging a shot, you do not lose control from Heavy Hits).

“Perpetual Velocity” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Head Hunter” (Headshots deal 10% more Damage).

“Charging Immunity” (Relic tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Recoupment”: Killing a Warhammer 40K Majoris-level or higher enemy with a headshot with this weapon restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 15 seconds.

“Honed Precision” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Increased Capacity” (The maximum Ammo Reserve of this Weapon increases by 20%).

Heavy Bolter

“Heavy Precision” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Honed Precision” (Equipped Weapon’s Maximum Spread decreases by 50% when firing without aiming).

“Honed Precision” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Divine Might” (Damage increases by 10%).

“Weapon Strike” (Relic tier): Melee Damage increased from 15% to 50%.

Heavy Plasma Incinerator

“Rapid Cooling” (Master-Crafted tier): effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds. Cooldown decreased from 30 to 15.

“Heavy Velocity 1” (Master-Crafted tier): Shots Charge rate increased from 10% to 15%.

“Heavy Velocity 2” (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with “Supercharged Shot” (Damage from a Charged Shot increases bt 10%)

“Supercharged Shot 2” (Artificer tier): Switched position in the tree with “Heavy Immunity” (Relic).

“Retaliation” (Relic tier): Duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

“Elusive Fire” (Relic tier): Duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

“Plasma Speed” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Plasma Collection” (Energy reserve of Plasma Weapons increases by 20%).

“Heavy Immunity” (Relic tier): Switched position in the tree with “Supercharged Shot 2” (Artificer).

Multi-Melta

“Weapon Strike” (Standard tier) effect increased from 15% to 50%.

“Contingency Plan” (Master-Crafted tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Decisive Reload”: Performing a Finisher on a Majoris-level or higher enemy with this weapon restores Ammo by 1.

“Fast Regeneration 1” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Trick Shot”: Killing 5 enemies with one shot restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 30 seconds.

“Fast Regeneration 2” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Divine Might” (Damage increases by 10%).

“Elite Health” (Relic tier): Effect increased from 5% to 10%.

“Weapon Strike” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Discipline” (When you have Low Ammo, you deal 25% more Damage)

“Tyranid Eliminator” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Divine Might” (Damage increases by 10%).

“Chaos Eliminator” (Relic tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Expedient Barrage”: Fire rate increases by 33% when firing without aiming.

Bolt Pistol

“Elusive Precision” (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with “Head Hunter” (Headshots deal 10% more damage).

“Retaliation” (Master-Crafted tier): Effect duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

“Iron Grip” (Master-Crafted tier): Effect duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

“Perpetual Precision 2” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Increased Capacity” (The maximum Ammo Reserve of this Weapon increases by 20%)

“Elite Hunter” (Relic tier): Effect duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

“Rapid Health” (Relic tier): Health restoration increased from 5% to 10%. No longer has a cooldown.

“Honed Precision 1” (Relic tier): Maximum Spread decreased by 25% to 50%.

Plasma Pistol

“Common Cooling” (Standard tier): Replaced with “Plasma Collection” (Energy reserve of Plasma Weapons increases by 20%)

“Rapid Cooling” (Master-Crafted tier): Effect duration increased 5 to 10 seconds. Cooldown decreased from 30 to 15.

“Rampage” (Master-Crafted tier): Effect duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds. Cooldown decreased from 30 to 15 seconds.

“Blast Radius 1” (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with “Plasma Collection” (Energy reserve of Plasma Weapons increases by 20%)

“Supercharged Shot” (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with “Divine Might” (Damage increases by 10%).

“Blast Radius 2” (Artificer tier): Damage radius increase changed from 5% to 10%.

“Perpetual Velocity 2” (Artificer tier) : Replaced with “Blast Radius”.

“Perfect Radius” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Perfect Cooling” (After a perfectly timed Dodge, the equipped Weapon is completely cooled)

“Retaliation” (Relic tier): Effect duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

“Fast Venting” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Divine Might” (Damage increases by 10%).

‘Space Marine 2′ Heavy Bolt Pistol

“Perpetual Precision” (Standard tier): Replaced with “Head Hunter”.

“Elite Precision” (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with “Adamantine Grip”.

“Perpetual Precision” (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with “Rapid Health”.

“Perpetual Penetration” (Master-Crafted tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Remote Threat”: Enemies at a distance of more than 25 metres take 20% more Damage.

“Gun Strike Reload” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Elite Precision”.

“Head Hunter 1” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Adamant Hunter”.

“Head Hunter 2” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Strong Finish”: Last round in a magazine deals 25% more damage.

“Adamant Hunter” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Head Hunter”.

“Honed Precision” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Gun Strike Reload”.

“Tyranid Eliminator” (Relic tier): Replaced with: “Head Hunter”.

“Great Might” (Standard tier): Replaced with “Divine Might”.

“Death Strike” (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with “Perpetual Penetration”.

“Close Combat” (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with “Increased Capacity”.

“Adamantine Grip” (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with “Extended Magazine”.

“Iron Grip” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Death Strike”.

“Extended Magazine 1” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Great Might”.

“Extended Magazine 2” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Strong Start”: First round in a magazine deals 50% more damage.

“Rapid Health” (Relic tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Able Damage”: After using a Class Ability, Damage increases by 20% for 10 seconds.

“Divine Might” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Honed Precision”.

“Chaos Eliminator” (Relic tier): Replaced with: “Divine Might”.

Chainsword

“Armoured Strength” (Standard tier): Reworked, the new version is: “If you have Armour remaining, Melee Damage increases by 10%”.

“Chaos Slayer” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Combined Onslaught”: Light Combo Attacks with this Weapon deal 10% more Melee Damage.

“Tyranid Slayer” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Heavy Onslaught”: Heavy Attacks with this Weapon deal 15% more Melee Damage.

“Full Throttle” (Relic tier): Moved to Artificer tier.

“Trampling Stride” (Relic tier): Moved to Artificer tier.

Thunder Hammer

“Armoured Strength 1” (Standard tier): Reworked, the new version is: “If you have Armour remaining, Melee Damage increases by 10%”.

“Chaos Slayer” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Braced Preparation”: While preparing Aftershock in Warhammer 40K, you do not lose control upon taking Heavy Hits and you cannot be knocked back.

“Tyranid Slayer” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “After Aftershock”: “After hitting an enemy with Aftershock, you deal 10% more Melee Damage for 10 seconds.

“Armoured Strength 2” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Offense initiated”: If your Armour is fully depleted, this Weapon deals 10% more Melee Damage.

‘Space Marine 2′ Power Fist

“Armoured Strength 1” (Standard tier): Reworked, the new version is: “If you have Armour remaining, Melee Damage increases by 10%”.

“Chaos Slayer” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Following Blow”: “Backfist and Backfist 2 can be performed instantly after a charged Thrust Jab or Hammer Hook.

“Tyranid Slayer” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Strength of Will”: While performing a Heavy Attack, you take 20% less Ranged Damage.

“Tide of Battle” (Relic tier): Moved to Artificer tier.

“Ground Shake” (Relic tier): Moved to Artificer tier.

Combat Knife

“Armoured Strength” (Standard tier): Reworked, the new version is: “If you have Armour remaining, Melee Damage increases by 10%”.

“Chaos Slayer” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Combined Onslaught”: Light Combo Attacks with this Weapon deal 10% more Melee Damage.

“Tyranid Slayer” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Heavy Onslaught”: Heavy Attacks with this Weapon deal 15% more Melee Damage.

“Tide of Battle” (Relic tier): Moved to Artificer tier.

“Reeling Blow” (Relic tier): Moved to Artificer tier.

Power Sword

“Armoured Strength” (Standard tier): Reworked, the new version is: “If you have Armour remaining, Melee Damage increases by 10%”.

“Chaos Slayer” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Skilled Restoration”: when your Health is below 30%, a Power Whirl hit restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 10 seconds.

“Tyranid Slayer” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Melee Onslaught”: This Weapon deals 10% more Melee Damage.

Screenshot: Focus Entertainment

‘Warhammer 40K’ Bolt Weapons buffs

Bolt Rifle (all versions): Base damage is increased by 5%

Base damage is increased by 5% Auto Bolt Rifle: Base damage is increased by 5%

Base damage is increased by 5% Instigator Bolt Carbine: Base damage is increased by 5%

Base damage is increased by 5% Bolt Carbine (ONLY Marksman Bolt Carbine versions): Ammo Reserve is increased by one magazine size (+20)

‘Space Marine 2’ Operations

Obelisk:

Added a few new voiceovers to make the objectives in the final gameplay sequence clearer for players.

Inferno:

Now, if a player reaches the assembly area in the final stage of the Warhammer 40K level, the other players will be forcefully teleported there after some time (they will receive a notification about the teleportation after 1:30 and will be teleported 15 seconds later)

‘Warhammer 40K’ Bug Fixes

Occulus Bolt Carbine:

Fixed a bug where the Master-Crafted – Alpha version of the Occulus Bolt Carbine had -15% spread instead of the +15% spread.

Multi-Melta:

Fixed a bug where the Rate-of-fire versions of the Multi-Melta did not have an increased rate of fire. Now, the mastercrafted version has a 15% increase in RoF, the artificer version has a 25% increase, and the relic version has a 35% increase.

Sniper Class:

Fixed an incorrect stacking of Sniper’s “Renewal” perk and Sniper’s “Squad Renewal” perk. This resulted in the following changes:

Sniper Squad Renewal Perk Fixed incorrect ability charge restoring (15% instead of planned 10%).

Sniper Renewal Perk Fixed typo in description (5% ability charge restored instead of actual 15%).



Tactical Class:

Radiating Impact Perk Fixed incorrect bonus stack with Auspex Scan.



Heavy Class:

Enhanced Force Perk Fixed bonus to melee Charged attacks that was mistakenly working in addition to bonus to all melee attacks.



Trials:

Fixed a Warhammer 40K bug that caused occasional unintentional player’s health regeneration in trials

Other: