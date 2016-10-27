Warning: The New Avalanches Video May Make You Want to Adopt a Kid

​“Because I’m Me,” the feel-good, summertime crowd favourite from this year’s Wildflower, finally has a video, and it’s everything we hoped it’d be. Sweet? Yes. Cheesy? Yes. A little bit weird? Definitely. In fact, it sort of has us wanting to adopt a small, love-struck, dancing child.

Starring young heartbreaker Prince Malachi as Wallace, whose undying love for subway worker Becky—played by Morgan Green—has him dancing and singing to win her heart with the help of a brass band and Sonny Cheeba of Camp Lo.

Set in the subways of New York, where magic just happens, the video—which is very “Since I Left You”​—was directed by Greg Brunkalla, the man behind Danny Brown’s “Grown Up”​ and Vampire Weekend’s “Step.”​

Don’t want to feel stuff right now? Don’t watch this video, buddy.

The Avalanches have also announced a deluxe coloured vinyl reissue of Since I Left You, which will be available this coming January. Check out The Avalanches’ upcoming tour dates below:

Friday December 30, Falls Festival, Marion Bay, TAS

Saturday December 31, Falls Festival, Lorne, VIC (SOLD OUT)

Sunday January 1, Falls Festival, Byron Bay, NSW (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday January 3, Melbourne Town Hall, Melbourne, VIC (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday January 4, Melbourne Town Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday January 5, Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW (SOLD OUT)

Saturday January 7, Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide, SA

​Tickets and more info on their website​.