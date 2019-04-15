BTS Were Total Pros on ‘SNL,’ As Expected

BTS is in a season of winning. Last Friday, the group released Map of the Soul: Persona, a seven-track EP modeled after Carl Jung’s approach to psychology. Twenty-four hours later, they made history as the first K-pop group to perform on Saturday Night Live. This shouldn’t surprise anyone who has been paying attention to the groundbreaking career the seven-member group has managed to forge for themselves, as the first K-pop band to win a Billboard Music Award and present at the Grammys. Hours before their performance, YouTube confirmed that their “Boy with Luv” video broke the record for most views in 24 hours, beating Ariana Grande’s 55.4 million views for “thank u, next.” As of today, “Boy With Luv” has over 131 million views.

Introduced by K-pop fan Emma Stone, BTS grooves to their pop record in matching suits with no sign of Halsey in sight. They don’t need her though, one benefit of their rigorous touring schedule over the last couple years is that they’ve become pretty tight performers. Halsey is expected to join the group next month for the Billboard Music Awards. Watch their historic performances of “Boy with Luv” and “Mic Drop” below.



Kristin Corry is a staff writer for Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.

