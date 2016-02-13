Watch Host Gianna Toboni Debrief Our VICE on HBO Episode ‘Cycle of Terror’

The bloody ISIS attacks in Paris stunned the world. As rumors circulated that one of the attackers may have posed as a Syrian migrant, politicians in Western countries—including the US—raced to declare their territory off-limits to refugees from countries like Syria and Iraq.

Host Gianna Toboni travels to France and around the US to see how the global reaction to the violence in Paris is affecting the fight against terrorism. This is her Debrief from Season 4 Episode 2 of VICE on HBO.

