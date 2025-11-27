WATCH: Jack White and Eminem Just Served up a Tasty Thanksgiving Halftime Show at Packers-Lions Game

Jack White just served up a tasty Thanksgiving Halftime Show at the Detroit Lions game. As an added layer of Motor City synergy, Eminem (who grew up in the Michigan city, like White) made a surprise appearance and executive produced the whole thing with his Shady Records President, Paul Rosenberg. Scroll down to see a clip!

White and his band opened with “That’s How I’m Feeling”, jamming on Lions-themed gear. They then went into “Hello Operator” from the White Stripes’ 2000 album, De Stijl. He then brought out Eminem, who appeared from a hidden door in the floor of the stage. The band eventually ended with “Seven Nation Army”, to an uproarious cheer from the crowd.

JACK WHITE BROUGHT OUT EMINEM AT HALFTIME IN DETROIT!pic.twitter.com/dk5t11ilRE — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 27, 2025

The Detroit Lions announced earlier this month that the “Slim Shady” rapper and Rosenberg’s producer roles in the Halftime Show, along with Jesse Collins Entertainment. Just days later, they revealed that White would be the performer.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Marshall and Paul, who are two of the most accomplished and respected names in the music industry, not to mention longtime Lions fans,” said Detroit Lions President & CEO Rod Wood. “Their reputation in the business will attract top-tier talent and help us solidify this annual performance as one of the most anticipated cultural moments on the NFL calendar.”

“It’s an honor for us to team up with the Lions and be a part of the greatest tradition in Detroit sports,” said Rosenberg. “We look forward to putting together unforgettable shows featuring world-class artists for the fans at Ford Field and the tens of millions watching around the country.”

The Lions have also announced they will be supporting a donation-based initiative with Feeding America that will be featured throughout the game. The team invites football fans watching at home to donate “to help ensure everyone has access to the food they need to gather around full tables this holiday season.”

“Nearly 50 million people in the U.S., including almost 14 million children, experience food insecurity,” the club added. “The Detroit Lions and Feeding America aim to raise enough funds to help provide 5 million meals* to make sure every family can share the warmth, comfort, and joy of a full table this holiday season.”