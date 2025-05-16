Watch: The Rise of the ‘Clown Cult’ Trying to Make Clowns Sexy

In the latest episode of VICE’s Gatherings series on niche communities, host Jackson Garrett explores the sudden surge of online clown culture. This “new generation of clowns,” called Clown Cult, is trying to change the perception from scary and creepy to sexy and accepting.

“At its core, it’s an all-clown immersive variety show,” Charlotte/Chuckie, founder of Clown Cult, Producer, and Clown herself, told VICE. “But I think it’s now become just this awesome community of clowns, artists, drag performers, burlesque performers, and nightlife performers in general.”

Videos by VICE

However, she added, even non-performers attend these events to be “wacky and weird.”

“I’m trying to bring silliness and fun and definitely sexiness into clown,” Charlotte/Chuckie said. “Because it’s so ridiculous, I feel like it gives people a chance to let go of any embarrassment of trying too hard.”

I mean, it’s certainly not hurting anyone. That is, unless you’re terrified of clowns and panic at the idea of a bunch of them gathering and living together.

But some go as far as to say that Clown Cult is a solution to the modern loneliness epidemic. With so many individuals searching for a community of accepting individuals, perhaps Clown Cult has something valuable to offer.

“Being surrounded by clowns all night might be some people’s worst nightmare,” said Garrett. “But I loved every minute of it. There’s something freeing about putting on the makeup. Clown might be the ultimate cringe, but by embracing the cringe, you are truly free to act as silly as you want.”

Garrett put it best when he said, “We can all use a little more clown in our life.”

You can watch the full documentary below.