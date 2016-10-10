Watch Young Thug Open Up in a New Interview.

In a new interview for his XXL cover story with Gucci Mane, Young Thug​ sits down and opens up about his beginnings in rap and the relationships he’s gained since being in the game. In Gucci Mane’s interview​ for the same cover, Guwop detailed signing Thug without hearing a song from him which Thug confirms here. He expanded on his appreciation for Gucci’s hand in his career:

“He told me, ‘Man, you got. The rap game yours, I ain’t gon’ lie.’ And that was before I was anything. He’s genuine, kinda like Kanye West…That’s my brother. He really gave me money before. That nigga helped me with my kids. That’s my homie.”

Thugga also revealed that he wants his legacy to be compared to Michael Jackson one day and that he’s tried to stop rapping about prison and gang lifestyle because his lyrics tend to become true later in life. His relationship with Rich Homie Quan was a subject for discussion as well:

“I had a deep deep deep relationship with a rapper, the guy Quan and I kind of got disappointed in the end…So I like to be in a box. I like to be closed in because I’m genuine. A lot of people aren’t genuine, though.”

Watch the full interview below.

