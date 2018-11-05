We Celebrate 200 Episodes of Waypoint Radio with a Slew of Games

Episode 200 of Waypoint Radio is here! And we worked hard to ensure that it is the quintessential episode. No special guests or new segments or live bands, no, this puppy is stuffed to the brim with the games we’ve been playing. Austin and Rob have both Red Dead Redemption 2 updates and a sort of Subterfuge post-mortem. Danielle has further thoughts on Call of Cthulhu and a very fun, very 90s-fantastic racing game in Grip: Combat Racing. Natalie has her hands full with Dark Souls and Red Dead as well. And Austin has an extra-special robot game to share with all you replicants out there.

Discussed: Subterfuge, Red Dead Redemption 2, Grip: Combat Racing, Dark Souls, Call of Cthulhu, Inhuman Conditions: A Game of Cops and Robots.

