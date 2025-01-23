Waypoint Wishlist: NES Edition

The first time many of us picked up a controller, it was thanks to the Nintendo Entertainment System. One of the most beloved consoles of all time, this classic system has some certifiable bangers on it. Not only was it the original home to Mario and some of his greatest adventures, but plenty of new experiences along the way. Some of our favorite franchises started on the NES, so this episode of Waypoint Wishlist is dedicated to that gray box of fun. Find out what games we’d love to see get another chance at life, and why they deserve it.

Welcome To Another Waypoint Wishlist

Screenshot: Capcom/NintendoComplete

Life is like a hurricane, here in Duckburg. Racecars, lasers, aeroplanes, IT’S A DUCK-BLUR. DuckTales, y’all. “Dwayne, they already remastered DuckTales, ya idiot!” Duh, I know that. (And it was an amazing remaster, too!) But what I’m proposing is a little different. When we revisit this NES classic, I don’t want it to be a 2D side-scrolling game. I want a full-fledged DuckTales 3D platformer reboot. It’s time.

Not some half-assed “we’re only doing it to retain the IP” trash, either. Hear me out: we deserve a AAA DuckTales platformer with the amount of love that went into Astro Bot. Additionally, you could even slot some classic Telltale into the equation and throw in a robust narrative with branching decisions. Scrooge McDuck is a ruthless capitalist. …If you want him to be. Or, he can be a billionaire with a heart of gold (haha, I know, but stay with me).

DuckTales: a magical 3D platformer with impactful choices. From NES to Big Blessed. You can choose to give money to the slums to revitalize the community — or, to keep pace with your business rival, you exploit the downtrodden and manipulate the masses into thinking you’re on their side when you really just care about the money you can squeeze out of them. …Oof, got a little too real for a second there.

Screenshot: Screenshot: YouTube/NintendoComplete

One of the most recognizable sounds burned into my memory banks, and one I can never forget, is the 8-bit engine revving of a motorbike. Excitebike was one of the first encounters I had with video games as a kid, alongside the obvious jumping plumber game everyone had. It was a simple premise: go forward, hit those ramps, do a sick wheelie, whatever. Just go fast.

I don’t know what a modern Excitebike would look like these days. With our Mario Karts and F-Zeros in abundance, is there really room for a simple bike racing game? Who knows, but if anyone can flip something on its head and make it new again, it’s probably Nintendo.

Screenshot: Technos/World of Longplays

Nintendo World Cup is one of those rare NES sports games that has had a lifelong impact on me. It was my introduction to the River City Ransom crew, with adorably dorky characters filling up my screen. I remember seeing the “damaged” face when I was a kid and laughing hysterically. But most importantly, I just remember how much stupid fun this game was, and I would love to see a modernized version of it.

Even now, the game still plays great. It’s just easy to understand, and equally easy to pick up and play. Make no doubt about it, it’s soccer in its most simplistic of forms. But the fact that I can beat the crap out of my opponents while making my way down the pitch is something that has stuck with me throughout my life. I need to find a way to play this one again sooner rather than later.

Waypoint Wishlist Has Successfully Shut Down, you May Now Power Off Your System.

I wasn’t expecting two NES sports games to be in this episode of Waypoint Wishlist, but it just goes to show that bigger isn’t always better. Sure, these games are simplistic by today’s standards, but they’re something we all hold near and dear to our hearts. Thanks again for tuning into another episode of Waypoint Wishlist, and may your favorite game get remastered, as well!