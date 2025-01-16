Waypoint Wishlist: Nintendo DS Edition

Well, as much as we wanted it to happen, it doesn’t look like the Nintendo Switch 2 news is going to be appearing today. So, what better way to get in our feels than looking throughout history at one of the most successful handheld consoles of all time: the Nintendo DS. Sure, it may not have been as powerful as the PSP, but this clam-shelled thing of beauty gave us more entertainment than we could shake a stylus at. On this episode of Waypoint Wishlist, we chat about which DS games don’t deserve to be trapped on the system, and why they should make a triumphant return.

Welcome To Another Episode of Waypoint Wishlist

Screenshot: Moby Games

Hi, Tetris sicko here. While the franchise has seen its return numerous times since 2006, few games have been able to match the perfection that was Tetris DS. We’ve seen tons of Tetris games released that try to reinvent the blocks, but they never seem to hit. Tetris DS, however, didn’t do that, instead opting to stick to the core of what makes Tetris.

Videos by VICE

Tetris DS is quite possibly the best iteration the franchise has ever seen, with creative features introduced to keep it feeling fresh and timeless. Mission mode throws mini-quests in the fray while you clear blocks, and Push mode lets you square up against an opponent in a Tetris-style sumo match. The controls are the best they’ve ever felt, and the DS’ online capabilities worked wonderfully. Tetris DS is simply the king of the series.

Screenshot: TNX

WHY THE HELL ISN’T THERE A RHYTHM HEAVEN ON THE SWITCH? Ahem I’m sorry. Lost my cool for a second. So, this is kind of a sneaky pick because technically, only the first Rhythm Heaven was a Nintendo DS exclusive. But, it counts! I’m a rhythm game fiend. Starstruck: Hands of Time made me remember my love and need for new beat-based gameplay. Rhythm Heaven is one of the most iconic non-PaRappa the Rapper rhythm franchises on the market!

Plus, the series still has a very active community. (They “Not Like Us,” after all!) I want a fresh Rhythm Heaven reboot. Custom mixes, fun multiplayer, and innovative uses of the Switch 2! Instead of goofy touch controls, we can enjoy new and refined motion-based gimmicks. Come on, Nintendo. It’s time for Rhythm Heaven to get the primetime treatment it deserves.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

The Nintendo DS was home to so many wonderful games, but if I could only choose one? There’s only one choice for me. Imagine, if you will, a remake of Tingle’s Freshly Picked Rosy Rupeeland. As one of the few Zelda games I haven’t gotten around to playing just yet, I would love to see this remade in the same engine as Link’s Awakening and Echoes of Wisdom. The style? Incredible. Tingle? Horrifying. Do I need it right now? Absolutely YES.

Since we have a little bit of time to still speculate on games that could technically launch on the Switch 2, there’s a chance that this could happen. Sure, it’s probably smaller than my self-esteem, but you never know what could happen with Nintendo.

And Another Episode of Waypoint Wishlist Bites THe dust

Once again, it just goes to show where our priorities lie. Some of us want excellent puzzlers. The rest of us want that weird stuff Japan is willing to toss down our throats. But, I’ll have to take my hat off to the crew on this one, I didn’t know how hard they balled. As always, thanks for tuning in, and keep on gaming and being rock stars.