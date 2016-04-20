Weed Sugar Recipe

Makes: ½ cup weed sugar
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 2 hours
Ingredients
3 grams marijuana
½ cup|120 ml high-proof alcohol, such as everclear
½ cup granulated sugar
Directions
- Heat the oven to 250°F|120°C. Spread marijuana out into an even layer on a baking sheet. Bake the marijuana, taking care not to let the marijuana go over 250°F|120°C and burn (if this happens, you can lose potency). Bake for about 35-40 minutes, then remove from the oven and cool before grinding into a coarse powder. This decarboxylated weed will keep in an airtight container in a cool, dark place for up to 2 months.
- Reduce the oven to 200°F|93°C. Transfer the weed to a jar and cover with the alcohol. Screw the lid on tight and shake every 5 minutes for 20 minutes. Strain through a cheesecloth set over a bowl, discarding solids. Mix the alcohol with the sugar and spread into an even layer in a glass 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Bake, stirring occasionally, until the alcohol has evaporated and the sugar is lightly golden.
