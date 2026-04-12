Weekly Horoscope: April 12-April 18

The cosmos are not playing around this week. A New Moon in Aries lands mid-week, and it’s bringing the kind of reset energy that actually means something—fresh starts, bold intentions, and a very low tolerance for anything you’ve been putting off. Mercury moves into Aries, too, shaking off the dreamy Pisces fog and replacing it with sharp edges and faster thinking. Pay attention, stargazer. The sky is handing you a rare combination of clarity, drive, and genuine opportunity, and it would be a shame to sleep through it.

Mars conjuncts Neptune early in the week, which adds a layer of intensity to everything—inspiration and confusion arriving in the same package. The trick is knowing which one you’re dealing with before you act on it. Stay present, trust your instincts, and read your sign below. The stars have a lot to say.

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How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars conjuncts Neptune early in the week, and the combo is equal parts electric and disorienting. You want to move, but the finish line keeps shifting. That’s not the universe telling you to quit—it’s telling you to breathe for a second before you sprint. By midweek, Mars forms a sextile with Pluto, and everything snaps back into focus. That locked-in, nothing-can-stop-me energy you live for? It’s coming.

The Moon links up with Mars on Tuesday, and your emotions and impulses are basically sharing a brain. Watch your mouth when you’re fired up, Aries. You won’t regret the passion—just make sure it’s building something instead of torching it. Channel the heat. You’re capable of so much more than just the explosion.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The week kicks off a little sideways—the Moon squares Venus on Sunday, and your comfort-seeking instincts are working overtime. Something feels off, and you can’t quite name it yet. Sit with that instead of stuffing it down with your usual coping mechanisms (you know the ones). By Monday, Venus sextiles Jupiter, and the whole vibe does a full 180. Abundance, warmth, good things moving in your direction. You didn’t even have to force it.

Mid-week brings a sextile between the Moon and Venus, and honestly, Taurus? This is your sweet spot. The world feels softer, your instincts feel sharper, and the people worth keeping close are making themselves obvious. Let them in. Your all-or-nothing personality is a superpower when you aim it at the right things.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet Mercury has been wading through Pisces, which—let’s be honest—is not exactly your natural habitat. Dreamy, emotional, boundary-free Pisces energy has been making your usually sharp mind feel like it’s operating through a cloud. But midweek, Mercury storms into Aries, and you will feel the difference immediately. The words come back. The wit comes back. The version of you that can talk their way into or out of absolutely anything? Fully reactivated.

The catch is that Mercury conjuncts Neptune before the week closes, so don’t sign anything or make any massive declarations just yet, Gemini. Your instincts are electric right now, but so is your capacity for self-deception. Brilliant ideas and beautiful delusions can look identical from the inside. Sleep on it one more night.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Sun sextiles your ruling Moon on Sunday, and it’s a genuinely good omen to open the week—your instincts and your ego are actually cooperating for once. Lean into that. By Monday, the Moon moves into Pisces and trines Jupiter midweek, which is the cosmic equivalent of someone finally telling you that yes, your feelings are valid and yes, good things are coming. You’ve been carrying a lot lately, Cancer. Let that land.

The big moment this week is the New Moon in Aries on April 17. New Moons are for fresh starts, and this one is lighting up the part of your chart wired for action. You tend to process before you move. This week, try moving first and processing later. The stars are backing you, even if it doesn’t feel that way yet.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling Sun is sitting in Aries right now, which is basically two fire signs walking into a room and immediately taking over the aux cord. The energy is bold, it’s ambitious, and it has zero patience for people who can’t keep up. The Sun sextiles the Moon to open the week, and that harmony between ego and emotion is a green light. You know what you want. The question is whether you’re actually going to go get it or just talk about it.

The New Moon in Aries lands on Thursday, and for you, Leo, this is personal. New Moons are fresh starts, and this one is begging you to set an intention that actually scares you a little. Not the “safe version” of your dream. The real one. The one you’ve been quietly auditioning in your head for months. Put it out there.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve had a lot of ideas lately that felt brilliant in the moment and slightly unhinged the next morning. That’s Mercury, your ruling planet, swimming through Pisces—dreamy, emotional, not exactly your element. Midweek, it moves into Aries, and suddenly you’re back. Sharp, focused, ready to fix everything within a ten-foot radius. That’s the Virgo everyone knows and either loves or finds exhausting.

But don’t get too comfortable, because Mercury conjuncts Neptune before the week closes, and even the most detail-oriented person alive has a blind spot right now. Double-check everything before you send it, sign it, or say it out loud, Virgo. Confidence and correctness aren’t always the same thing, and deep down, you already know that.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

There’s a low-grade restlessness at the start of the week that you can’t quite shake—something between dissatisfaction and longing, which, honestly, is your default setting. But when Venus sextiles Jupiter early in the week, something genuinely good lands in your lap. An opportunity, a conversation, a feeling you forgot you were capable of having. Don’t overthink it into the ground before it even gets started. You have a real talent for doing that, Libra.

By Tuesday, the energy softens, and your instincts get sharper about who and what actually deserves your energy. You spend so much time seeing every side of every situation that you forget you’re allowed to have a preference. This week is a good time to practice that. Pick something. Pick someone. Mean it.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto, your ruling planet, is getting a lot of cosmic traffic this week— and you’re going to feel every single knock at the door. Mars sextiles Pluto on Thursday, which is a genuinely powerful alignment for someone who already operates at your intensity level. The drive is there, the instincts are sharp, and anyone who’s been sleeping on you is about to get a very rude awakening. Use it. This kind of focused, transformative energy doesn’t show up every week.

Friday brings a square between the Moon and Pluto, and that’s where it gets uncomfortable, Scorpio. Something you’ve been keeping under the surface wants out. You can try to hold the lid down, but you’re too perceptive not to know what happens when pressure builds with nowhere to go. Let it out on your terms, before it comes out on its own.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’ve been running on restless energy lately, and the beginning of the week actually gives you somewhere to put it. Venus and the Moon both make favorable moves toward your ruling planet, Jupiter, early on, and the result is genuine warmth and momentum—the kind of week where things just seem to fall into place without you having to bulldoze through them. Enjoy it, Sagittarius. You don’t always have to work this hard for a win.

Wednesday brings a square that’ll test your patience—your appetite for freedom bumps up against something that needs your full emotional attention. The temptation to just run is real, but stick around for once. By Friday, Jupiter gets a sextile from the Moon, and the good energy is back. You’ll be glad you didn’t bail.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’ve been pushing hard lately—working, planning, optimizing, competing with a previous version of yourself like it owes you money. That’s your default, and honestly, it’s impressive. But Saturn, your ruling planet, is sitting in Aries right now, and the combo is creating a very specific kind of pressure that even you can feel. The drive is there. The question is whether you’re running toward something or just running.

Tuesday night, the Moon conjuncts Saturn, and emotions you’ve been filing away under “deal with later” show up unannounced. You’re not great at letting people see you struggle, Capricorn, but carrying everything alone isn’t strength—it’s just a habit. One honest conversation this week could change more than you expect. Let someone in.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Something feels off at the start of the week, and you can’t quite logic your way out of it, which is deeply annoying for someone who lives in their head as much as you do. The Moon squares Uranus on Monday, and your emotions and your need for independence are basically fighting in a parking lot. Let them fight. By Tuesday, Mercury sextiles your ruling planet Uranus, and your mind is firing on all cylinders again—sharp, original, three steps ahead of everyone else in the room.

Wednesday brings a sextile between the Moon and Uranus, and that’s your sweet spot, Aquarius. Innovative thinking, genuine connection, the rare feeling of actually being understood. You spend a lot of time feeling like an outsider looking in. This week, someone sees exactly who you are and finds it fascinating. Let that be enough.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You’ve always lived somewhere between reality and whatever’s going on in that beautiful, overcrowded inner world of yours—and this week, Pisces, that line gets even blurrier. Neptune, your ruling planet, is in Aries, and Mars conjuncts it early in the week. The result is a dreamy, charged energy that makes everything feel cinematic and slightly overwhelming. Your imagination is in overdrive, which is either your greatest gift or your worst enemy right now, depending on how grounded you can stay.

The Moon and then Mercury both conjunct Neptune as the week goes on, piling more feeling and more fog onto an already hazy forecast. Beautiful ideas are floating around you, but so are beautiful delusions. Before you make any big moves, ask yourself one honest question: is this intuition, or is this just what you want to be true?

Pisces monthly horoscope

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