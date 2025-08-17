Weekly Horoscope: August 17-August 23

The Sun slides into Virgo this week, sharpening focus and bringing structure to a sky that’s been running hot and fast with fire. There’s a New Moon in Virgo on the 23rd, a clean slate moment that favors plans, edits, and unglamorous-but-necessary maintenance. If it’s broken, messy, or half-baked, this week is offering up the tools—and the mindset—to fix it. Mercury is still in Leo, but that Virgo energy is creeping in, asking us to clean up the conversation, cut the fluff, and say what needs saying.

Expect emotional undercurrents to shift midweek, especially as Venus cozies up with the Moon and then squares off with Chiron. Stargazer, this could press on the old bruise of “am I wanted?” or “is this worth it?” Let the New Moon bring a reset—not through reinvention, but realignment. Getting back to basics doesn’t mean giving up on beauty; it just means making room for what actually works.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars stays parked in Libra this week, which can feel like having a fire alarm in a library—especially for you, Aries. You’re craving momentum, but the Mercury sextile on the 18th reminds you that how you express yourself matters just as much as what you’re pushing for. When the Moon squares Mars midweek, impatience could tempt you into picking battles that don’t need to be fought. Skip the dramatics; presence is enough.

By the 21st, the Moon’s sextile to Mars gives your instincts a place to land. It’s easier to focus your drive without burning bridges in the process. You might still feel pulled toward proving something, but consider this: restraint, when used deliberately, can be its own kind of dominance. Let your actions feel inevitable—not rushed.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’re likely to feel things more physically this week, Taurus. When the Moon meets Venus on the 20th, comfort becomes non-negotiable. A good meal, a soft place to land, someone who actually listens—these are the things you crave, and you’re allowed to want them. But if someone doesn’t give you what you give them, don’t overcompensate. That’s not generosity—it’s avoidance.

Later in the week, Venus squares both Chiron and Eris. It’s a rough angle, but a useful one. Something may sting. Something may resurface. You don’t have to act like it’s no big deal just to keep the peace. Your feelings are valid even if no one else is naming them. Stay close to what’s honest, and don’t twist yourself around to make someone else more comfortable. You’ve done that enough already.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You’re not just thinking fast this week, Gemini—you’re feeling it. With Mercury forming a sextile to Mars and then the Moon, ideas aren’t just flooding in; they’re sticking. That means something is finally clicking. The puzzle pieces won’t fall into place all at once, but they’re circling the right corner now. Don’t overanalyze it—respond to what’s real, what’s alive, what feels worth your time.

And don’t ignore the Makemake aspect midweek, even if you’re tempted to treat it like background noise. There’s a natural order to things, and you’re not above it—no matter how fast your mind moves. Something simple could have the impact you’ve been looking for: a conversation, a phrase, an apology. You don’t have to build a whole new framework. Just use the one already forming under your feet.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Cancer, this week might feel like you’re inside your own high tide—full of emotion, memory, and the need to get it just right. Monday’s square to Neptune and Saturn could stir some old feelings that haven’t been fully processed, especially around home, boundaries, or what you’ve given without being asked. But your sign isn’t afraid of remembering. That’s your strength.

There’s beauty in the middle of the mess. The Moon touches Jupiter, Venus, Mercury, and Uranus in rapid succession, inviting growth and reconnection without forcing perfection. The New Moon on the 23rd lands in your communication sector—think of it as a reset. Say something that’s been sitting in your chest. Let someone witness the version of you that isn’t polished. You don’t need to be strong right now; you need to be real.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The week kicks off with a Sun-Moon sextile that smooths emotional reactions and makes it easier to feel heard. Leo, this moment lends some softness to your natural intensity, and stargazer, it could be a good time to communicate a feeling instead of performing around it. There’s strength in directness—but there’s also comfort in letting others meet you where you are.

Later in the week, the Sun leaves your sign and enters Virgo, beginning a season of adjustment. You’re not being asked to shrink, just to focus. The New Moon follows close behind, lighting up the parts of your life that need more structure and consistency. How you show up to the small things matters just as much as your big gestures. Let this be about setting the tone for what comes next—not chasing applause, but creating peace.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury moves into a sextile with Mars, then meets the Moon on the 21st—both strong aspects for expressing yourself clearly and acting on what you say. Virgo, you’re usually the one organizing the chaos, but this week, stargazer, the sky supports you saying what you want just as much as doing it. Don’t wait for someone to read your mind.

And on the 22nd, the Sun enters your sign. You’re back in the driver’s seat. That doesn’t mean putting pressure on yourself to fix everything immediately. You’re allowed to evolve at your own pace. The New Moon arrives shortly after on the 23rd, a sharp inhale before the work begins. Start small—but start. You’ll feel better once you’re in motion.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus meets with the Moon on the 20th, bringing the emotional currents a little closer to the surface than usual. For Libra, that can go either way—connection or confusion, comfort or hypersensitivity. You don’t need to name everything you’re feeling. But you do need to be honest when something matters. Don’t smooth it over just to avoid the fallout.

Toward the end of the week, Venus forms a square to Chiron and Eris. This may pull at some old insecurities around love, fairness, or feeling wanted. If something stings, take it seriously without spiraling. There’s no prize for pretending things don’t hurt. You don’t need to be perfect. You just need to stay present.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto, your ruling planet, continues its retrograde sextile to Neptune, stirring the line between what’s perceived and what’s real. For Scorpio, this can be powerful—your instincts sharpen, your focus narrows. But that doesn’t mean you have to lock in on the worst-case scenario. Something that looks like rejection might actually be a redirection.

The Moon opposes Pluto midweek, and the emotional charge may feel disproportionate to the moment. That doesn’t make it wrong—it just means there’s something buried under the surface. This is your cue to stop pretending you’re unaffected. You don’t need to spell it out for anyone else, but you do need to tell yourself the truth.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The Moon’s conjunction with Jupiter—your ruling planet—lands like a hit of emotional caffeine, Sagittarius. You may suddenly feel motivated to reconnect with your values or say something out loud that’s been sitting inside you for too long. It’s not about being right; it’s about being real. And you already know the difference.

This isn’t a week for chasing approval. Let people misunderstand if they must. What matters is that you’re aligned with your own internal compass. Sagittarius, if something doesn’t fit anymore, don’t waste time trimming it down—walk away. Your expansion doesn’t have to be flashy to be legitimate. It just has to be honest.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The Moon makes conflicting contact with your ruling planet this week, Capricorn, first in a square, then in a supportive trine. This can feel like second-guessing yourself before realizing you were right all along. Don’t confuse initial resistance for a dead end—it may just be your instincts double-checking the route.

Capricorn, the need to hold it together can sometimes keep you from acknowledging how heavy it’s gotten. If you find yourself over-explaining or under-reacting, that’s a sign. The Moon’s trine to Saturn midweek steadies your sense of control, not by doing more, but by trusting what’s already been done. Let that be enough.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The Moon’s sextile to Uranus early in the week gives a brief but welcome spark, Aquarius—a green light to break from what’s expected without apology. But its square just days later might challenge that decision, especially if you’re confronted with someone else’s discomfort about it.

If you’re already used to feeling like the odd one out, this isn’t unfamiliar ground. But Aquarius, don’t confuse unfamiliarity with alienation. There’s a difference between challenging norms and isolating yourself out of habit. Pay attention to who’s showing interest versus who’s just reacting. Not all surprises are bad, and not all feedback deserves your energy.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The square between the Moon and Neptune early in the week could leave things feeling fuzzy, Pisces—like your intuition is trying to speak up, but the signal is scrambled. Not everything is what it seems, especially when your emotions lean heavily into imagination.

Still, you’re not powerless to the blur. When the Moon trines Neptune on the 20th, you’ll feel more in sync with yourself again. If something didn’t make sense earlier, don’t stress—what sticks now is likely the part worth paying attention to. Pisces, your instinct doesn’t need proof to be valid, but it does deserve a little time before being acted on. Let it simmer.

