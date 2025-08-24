Weekly Horoscope: August 24-August 30

Virgo season is settling in, and with it comes a call to slow down—not just to rest, but to observe. The week ahead offers a mix of hard angles and soft landings, especially from Venus, who’s making every kind of aspect under the Sun. Expect your personal values and relationships to be tested, supported, and flipped all at once. Meanwhile, the Moon bounces through Libra to Sagittarius, triggering everything from self-reflection to spontaneous reaction. It’s less about big events and more about noticing the small, telling moments that shape your mood—and your next move.

Stargazer, the cosmic forecast brings tension between personal ideals and practical needs. Uranus stirs disruption through a square with the Sun, while Neptune and Pluto—still retrograde—get involved in a tangled web of oppositions and trines. The skies aren’t asking you to figure it all out. They’re asking you to pay attention, show up honestly, and stay open to change.

Videos by VICE

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars meets Makemake early this week, giving Aries an extra edge in conversations about values, fairness, or what’s worth fighting for. You may feel especially attuned to what’s wrong—or what’s just not working—and more inclined to speak on it. The Moon then meets your ruling planet on the 26th, amplifying your instinct to act before overthinking ruins the moment. Aries, trust what your body is telling you, even if your mind hasn’t caught up yet.

Later in the week, the Moon offers a gentle sextile to Mars, which can help you feel a little steadier or clearer in your decisions. (Especially ones you’ve been avoiding.) If you’ve been wound tight, this is where things start to loosen. What you say now might carry further than usual, so lead with conviction. You’re not being too much—just honest, and maybe overdue.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus, your ruling planet, is busy this week—and so are you. On August 25, Venus moves into Leo, lighting up a more expressive, self-assured version of you. The Moon supports this shift early on, but by the 27th, you may feel torn between needing structure and wanting to throw it all out. Taurus, you’re not being dramatic—you’re trying to figure out what’s real, and what just looks good on paper.

There’s friction, yes, but also momentum. A sextile to Uranus and a trine to Neptune midweek nudge you toward something unexpected that actually aligns. An opposition to Pluto could bring power struggles to the surface—especially in relationships where control has gone unchecked. But the week ends on a trine, not a thud. Venus and the Moon wrap it with a little harmony. You don’t have to push. Just stay awake to what feels worth keeping.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You’re working something out, Gemini—and not just in your head. A Moon–Mercury sextile midweek puts thoughts into motion and conversations on the table. There’s room for curiosity, perspective, and maybe even a little closure. But by the 29th, that same Mercury gets squared off by the Moon. Suddenly, what sounded good in theory may feel impossible to say out loud.

That doesn’t mean it’s wrong—it means it’s worth rewording. You’re in Leo right now, ruled by Mercury, so your ideas have weight. People are listening. And if something feels off or misunderstood, don’t rush to fill the silence just to keep the mood up. Let it land. This isn’t about always being liked. It’s about being understood. And this week, that means slowing down the punchline long enough to make sure the meaning hits.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

This week moves like a pendulum, Cancer—graceful one moment, heavy the next. As the Moon travels through Libra, Scorpio, and Sagittarius, it triggers just about every major planet in the sky. That means you may feel like you’re ping-ponging between insight, avoidance, connection, and exhaustion. Let things come in waves. Not everything has to be handled in the moment it hits.

Because you’re ruled by the Moon, these fluctuations aren’t random—they’re personal. When a conversation stings, when affection feels off, when your gut is louder than the facts, trust it. But also, don’t isolate. You’re allowed to ask if someone meant what they said. You’re allowed to need reassurance. This week’s not easy, but it is rich with perspective. And if you can resist the urge to armor up, you might find more compassion waiting on the other side. Even—especially—for yourself.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Now that Virgo season has you looking inward, Leo, some discomfort might creep in—especially early in the week. The Sun’s square to Uranus could have you questioning your priorities or your need to always be the one leading the charge. If something feels off, it probably is. But that doesn’t mean it’s broken. It might just need a different approach.

Stargazer, there’s a subtle but meaningful shift by Thursday, when the Moon and Sun support each other in earth signs. Your heart and your drive are aiming in the same direction, which can be a rare kind of relief. You don’t need to impress anyone to feel good in your skin. That warm sense of purpose you’re craving might not come from a spotlight this time—but it’s still yours to own.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You may find yourself doing that thing again—trying to fix something no one asked you to fix. With Mercury forming both a sextile and a square to the Moon this week, the details seem sharper but harder to organize. Virgo, not everything you notice needs your energy. Let your observations land before jumping into correction mode.

This is still your season, stargazer, which means you have some sway. But that influence goes further when it’s thoughtful, not reactive. By the end of the week, you’ll start to feel steadier—like the rhythm is catching up to the work you’ve already done. Take it as a sign that you don’t need to micromanage every moment to feel in control. You’re allowed to rest inside your own effort. Let people come to you for once—they probably will.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

With Venus making waves across Leo this week, your sense of self-worth might feel like it’s on trial—especially in your relationships. For Libra, anything that disrupts balance can send you into a spiral, but this isn’t about who’s winning. You’re not required to earn someone’s affection or approval. The opposition to Pluto reminds you that love isn’t supposed to be a performance.

If you’re looking for reassurance, stargazer, it may come when you stop trying to keep everyone else comfortable. Try shifting your focus back to how you feel—not how you’re perceived. That doesn’t mean shutting people out; it just means refusing to shrink so someone else doesn’t feel small. Your need for peace matters. But this week, peace may require a little discomfort first. Let it.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto retrograde stays busy this week, and Scorpio, that means you might feel the sting of control slipping—or at least being challenged. Power struggles, whether subtle or overt, may surface in relationships thanks to Venus’ opposition. This isn’t about who holds the upper hand; it’s about whether you trust anyone enough to let your guard down, even a little.

There’s an invitation here, stargazer, to let people meet you where you really are—not where you think they expect you to be. The Moon’s movements could stir feelings that aren’t easy to categorize. That doesn’t make them wrong. Sit with what rises. If it makes you uncomfortable, ask why. If it reveals something real, don’t ignore it. Not everyone can handle all of you, but the right people won’t ask you to shrink.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

This week, Sagittarius, you’re being asked to slow your gallop just enough to consider what’s actually working. The Moon trines and squares your ruling planet, Jupiter, all within a few days. That fluctuation might make you feel pulled between optimism and impatience—like you’re simultaneously planning the trip and already bored of it. Give yourself permission to not always be five steps ahead.

Some of what unfolds could highlight where you’ve overextended emotionally or committed to something before it was fully formed. That doesn’t mean you’ve made a mistake—it just means there’s something worth recalibrating. Stargazer, you already know how to aim high. This week, aim deliberately. Refocus your energy on people and projects that return your warmth and intellect, not just drain it. There’s growth ahead, but it has to match your pace, not steal your fire.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet, Saturn retrograde, gets pulled into a few lunar and Venus aspects this week, and Capricorn—you’re probably feeling all of them. There’s pressure to maintain, improve, endure. But underneath that drive might be a quiet frustration that others aren’t pulling their weight or reading the room like you are. Try not to collapse into isolation out of habit.

Venus trine Saturn could offer a small reward for something you’ve been working through privately—whether in love, finance, or just your own self-image. Stargazer, you’re not required to downplay what you need just because you’re used to going it alone. Dependability doesn’t have to mean self-sacrifice. You can ask questions. You can shift the expectations. Not everything needs to be earned through struggle, even if that’s the only model that’s ever made sense.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Surprises hit differently when your ruling planet is involved—and this week, Aquarius, Uranus is in the mood to stir things up. A square from the Sun and an opposition from the Moon suggest emotional disruptions or unexpected turns in plans. The desire to shake loose from something stale may come with a sting.

But Venus and Neptune are offering backup. A rare sextile between Uranus and Neptune adds vision to disruption—nudging you toward something that feels more aligned with who you’re becoming. If you’re questioning a path, connection, or cause, give yourself permission to revise. Just don’t rush to label things as wrong or broken before they’ve had space to evolve. You’re not behind—you’re recalibrating.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

A wave of Neptune activity this week makes things feel both dreamy and disorienting, Pisces. Your ruling planet receives an opposition from the Moon and a trine from Venus, pushing you into a romantic or idealistic headspace—just don’t lose sight of what’s actually on offer.

By week’s end, a sextile from Uranus and another trine from the Moon suggest something unexpected may help ground your intuition. You’re not crazy for sensing what others miss, but you also don’t have to explain yourself to everyone. Let people catch up in their own time. Your energy is better spent moving with the tides you can feel, even if they’re still invisible to everyone else. Trust your way of knowing.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.