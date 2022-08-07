Weekly Horoscope: August 8 – 14

Venus, the planet of values, faces off with power planet Pluto on Tuesday, August 7, at 1:17 AM. Since Pluto is an outer planet representing larger groups of people, this can be a moment of collective reckoning with what we desire, and the subliminal implications of these desires. On a more personal level, this can be the end of certain power dynamics in relationships, too.

Thursday is the most astrologically eventful day of the week: The sun clashes with Uranus, planet of the unexpected, at 8:53 AM, which can find us working to make changes that bring order to chaos. Also on Thursday, Venus enters Leo at 2:30 PM, where it will stay for a few weeks. This year Venus in Leo brings charisma and entertainment to otherwise dull, overworked, and tired settings. Then Mars connects with dreamy Neptune at 5:44 PM, bringing a willingness to dispel misinformation or to attack false impressions. Finally, the full moon in Aquarius arrives that evening at 9:35 PM.

The annual full moon in Aquarius is a call to be yourself and recognize your place within the collective—you might not even want to be a part of it! This full moon would love nothing more than to be accepted for its differences as it is conjunct Saturn, the planet of taboos and outcasts, and square Uranus, the planet of rebellion. This full moon finds us accepting some quirks and healing grief, as these things are all part of the collective anyhow.

Responsibilities are organized as the sun faces off with serious Saturn on Sunday, August 14, at 1:10 PM. This can be a moment of forfeiting certain responsibilities or rearranging priorities. People are saying no to things that don’t suit them. Power is amplified as action planet Mars harmonizes with power planet Pluto at 5:28 PM, toppling over the first domino in line. The littlest, most loving gesture can have tremendous force.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

You’re weighing out what’s more important to you: being powerful and at the top of the food chain, or taking care of your most private and precious desires. It’s a delicate balance that may require some compromises as Venus faces off with Pluto. You’re fighting in a very passive way as your planetary ruler Mars connects with mysterious Neptune, which can make your motivations hard to read. The full moon could bring some dreams and goals to fruition as it illuminates your chart’s house of hopes and dreams. You’re making it happen, effortlessly, permanently, and with tremendous power as Mars harmonizes with Pluto.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

You might be reading a little too deep into things as your planetary ruler, Venus, faces off with power planet Pluto, which can really bring out your conspiratorial side! If you find yourself overthinking, ask someone you trust for another opinion to make sure you’re not hurting your own feelings or getting too far ahead of yourself. You might find yourself behaving in ways that are unusual or bold as the sun squares off with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected. Your planetary ruler Venus enters a very private and restful sector of your chart, which can have you recharging and focusing on your home. Your might be sending mixed signals as Mars connects with Neptune, confusing people as to what your true motivation is. The full moon brings some private affairs to light, and can ask that you make a public statement to clear things up. Trying to think of the most perfectly ethical route can create some holdups and delays as the sun faces off with Saturn, the planet of laws. You’re going to do whatever it takes, though, as Mars ruthlessly harmonizes with Pluto.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

You’re making moves in silence as action planet Mars connects with Neptune, the planet of illusions. It’s easy for you to address existential pressure and things that are wearing on your spirit. What motivates you to keep going is not even clear to yourself, so it might be hard for other people to read you right now. The full moon in fellow air sign Aquarius just wants to make sense of everything, though! While not everything has a definite answer, and it’s not always fun to put a container around something better left open-ended, you’re able to find the words to express yourself as rationally as you can. People want answers, so you’ll come up with something to ease their mind.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Deep-seated relationship dynamics are coming up to be reckoned with as love planet Venus faces off with psychological Pluto. This can be a moment of courage and vulnerability. Working through issues of jealousy, control, manipulation, and insecurity can bring you to a more intimate connection with one person, or open your heart to more fulfilling relationships in general. This could also be a moment of you having enough of a certain power imbalance! Full moons mark times of completion, and this one falls in your chart’s house of work and responsibilities to others. Maybe you’re ready to stop taking care of someone who does not make you feel good, or ready to ask for more recognition, gratitude, and respect.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Leo season is still here in full effect! Your planetary ruler, the sun, clashes with Uranus, the planet of rebellion, which can have you acting out in ways that nobody really knew you could! You’re defying everyone’s expectations. The planet of love and beauty, Venus, enters your sign, which is a great time to invite harmony into your immediate surroundings. This full moon is all about relationships, really. It’s a great time to feel like you are connected with others, and to check in on what the most important people in your life need from you. This could be a time when you’re able to commit more fully to people, since you know what you can, or cannot, provide, and be totally honest, wearing your heart on your sleeve. As the sun faces off with Saturn, planet of commitments, you’re able to manage expectations in relationships in a way that is grounded and rational.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

You’re figuring out what purpose people serve in your life. Action planet Mars gently connects with Neptune, which finds you inspired by your relationships. The way that they’re going is multidimensional and complex. You’re addressing things that are open-ended, and seeing how far improvisation can take you in love and relationships. The full moon illuminates your chart’s house of shared resources, which brings up matters of intimacy and shared space. This is also a transformative time when things can be ending and shifting. As you prepare for a new year of life, there are some final touches to be put on this one.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Part of you wants to go totally bananas, the other part of you wants to be polite so that you don’t get a reputation for being anything less than compassionate. This is the delicate balance you’re finding as Venus faces off with Pluto. You’re picking up on patterns and more sensitive to how relationships are repeating themselves, all the way down the family tree. Venus enters a future-forward sector of your chart, asking you to connect with your goals. The full moon is showing you social and friend group dynamics that you otherwise wouldn’t have considered! Maybe you’d rather take some time alone to do crafts, or figure out who you can click with and take along to serve your niche special interests.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

It’s happening! The sun clashes with Uranus, and you have to act composed as you react in the face of a curveball. Things are unfolding to address instability, and changes are made to bring order to chaos. Venus moves into your chart’s house of career and public reputation, giving you grace to make yourself look good despite whatever needs to happen. Your planetary ruler Mars connects with Neptune and Pluto, which is good for covering your tracks and hiding your true motives. Relationships intensify and mystify. The full moon has you connecting to your roots and home life. You’re integrating things that otherwise are taboo or out of the picture for you, finding ways to embrace and purify the ignored.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

There is no end in sight. There is no clear target, necessarily, apart from pure intuition. Action planet Mars connects with Neptune, which has you wondering what the point of your chores, your work, your routine, your regular habits really is. There is an improvisational vibe to this aspect, that favors more spontaneous plans. Plans are going any which way, so you have to perform in ways that are outside of the norm or ignore the concept of an end-game. Through this exists infinite creativity and a sort of peaceful flow state. The full moon inspires a stroke of genius as it illuminates a very cerebral and communicative sector of your chart. You’re able to put these large, spiritual concepts into words. This is great for poetry, expressing feelings, or finding the right vessel for magic that is not of this world.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Love seems to be more extreme than it really ought to be as Venus faces off with Pluto, the planet of control. This can be because there are deep, primal fears being dug up. Pluto wants to cling onto things and dictate, but love and fear aren’t typically synonymous (depends on what you’re into). This aspect can mark the end of a power dynamic, or help you to figure out what you need in order to feel secure and happy in partnerships. The full moon also brings up stories of security: material security, emotional security, an urge to feel like you have enough fuel. You might get the sense that you’re overthinking financial issues as the sun faces off with Saturn.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Leo season brings you more awareness of the most important people in your life. Relationships are a major theme of this time of year. The sun clashes with Uranus, the planet of surprises, and you have to respond to things not going according to plan, and find ways to both collaborate with your partners and figure out what you really want, most of all, You’re in a romantic mood as love planet Venus moves into your partnerships sector, bringing your attention to what you value and desire in a partner. The full moon in your sign, however, is all about what you want and what you’re comfortable with. You’re making your standards and needs clear. If you’re not ready to talk about them, if this is more of an internal event, that’s valid. At least now you know where you stand.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Your imagination is very active as Mars connects with Neptune. This is a good time to explore your mind and generate ideas that are silly, otherworldly, and creative. This is a fine opportunity to express things that you are picking up on intuitively, and figure out what is true and what is truly emotional. Both have value! Improvisation and coming up with things from thin air are supported by this aspect. The full moon finds your finger on the pulse. You’re connecting with something that not everyone can understand or witness. Maybe this is a time when you’re ready to let go of some secrets or get things off your chest.