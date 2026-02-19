Ozzy Osbourne Honored by Hundreds of Costumed Mardi Gras Fans, Sharon Expresses Approval for the Grand Tribute

Sharon Osbourne has shared her approval after hundreds of fans dressed up as Ozzy Osbourne for this year’s Mardi Gras. The tribute comes months after the metal legend’s death.

During Mardi Gras’ Krewe of Muses parade in New Orleans, Louisiana, a group dubbed the Dead Rock Stars marched through the city. The group was dressed as Ozzy, wearing round glasses to mimic his iconic shades. Many of them also rocked long dark wigs, dark-colored clothes, and crucifix jewellery.

Videos by VICE

Notably, the Grand Marshal of the float was dressed as Ozzy’s widow, Sharon

In social media clips, the Dead Rock Stars float is seen paying homage to Ozzy with some epic artwork. They also blared Ozzy songs from their sound system, such as his 1991 ballad “Mama, I’m Coming Home”.

According to Loudwire, Sharon expressed her approval of the tribute by sharing footage of it on her social media channels.

According to the Dead Rock Stars’ Facebook page, the group is an all-male dance crew that assembles annually at Mardi Gras for the Muses parade. Each year, they choose a different late rock star to pay tribute to.

“We may not be the 610 Stompers, but we bring the energy, the moves, and a little whiskey to keep the party going. Rock in peace, dance in style!” the group wrote in a listing of the event. Per a BBC News report, over 200 people were present for Ozzy’s tribute.

Ozzy Osbourne passed away in 2025, at the age of 76

Ozzy Osbourne died on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. He was 76. Just weeks earlier, he’d played his final concert at the Back to the Beginning festival. For many years, the heavy metal godfather had been living with Parkinson’s, alongwith other health issues that required medical intervention.

Ultimately, the coroner’s office determined that Ozzy’s death was caused by acute myocardial infarction (heart attack), as well as out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. Two associated factors listed in the findings were Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction and coronary artery disease.

During a December 2025 interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Sharon opened up about Ozzy’s final hours and shared his last words to her. Per The Sun, Sharon first recalled the Black Sabbath vocalist being “up and down to the bathroom all night.” She said that around 4 a.m., he woke her up, and that was when they spoke for the last time.

“I said, ‘I’m already bloody awake, you’ve woken me up,’” Sharon recalled. “And he said, ‘Kiss me’, and then he said, ‘Hug me tight.’” She said that, after this, Ozzy “went downstairs, worked out for 20 minutes and passed away.”