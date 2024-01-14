Weekly Horoscope: January 15 – 21

Make your wishes and ideals known as the sun gently connects with dreamy Neptune on Monday, January 15, at 7:37 PM. Deliberate conversations about agreements and long-term contracts flow as Mercury connects with Saturn on Thursday, January 18, at 3:49 AM.

There’s a sense of open-mindedness as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter, the planet of philosophy, at 4:30 AM on Friday, January 19. The sun meets with power planet Pluto in Capricorn for one last time on Saturday, January 20, at 8:46 AM: This can reveal corruption, authoritarianism, or simply shine a light on taboos and secrets.

Aquarius season begins on Saturday, January 20, when the sun enters air sign Aquarius at 9:07 AM. Aquarius is the sign of social constructs, collective identity, political awareness, and being quirky. Power planet Pluto also enters Aquarius on January 20 at 7:50 PM, marking the beginning of a new generation, and a collective transformation of our relationship to technology.

Mercury clears its post-retrograde shadow on Saturday, January 20, at 11:03 PM. Conversations that have been inconclusively bouncing around since early November should be completely resolved by now!

All times ET.

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

Flaunt your creativity, glamour, and mystique as the sun connects with Neptune, giving you a sparkly vibe. You can make solid promises as Mercury connects with Saturn, supporting and protecting your decisions. Open-ended conversations about your work and income flow as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter, improving or developing your career. The sun meets with power planet Pluto, revealing the shadow of authority and control. The sun enters your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, starting a new chapter concerning your vision for the future. New friend groups and faces come into view. Pluto also enters this area of your chart, starting a long process of transforming your political views and social connections.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

Capricorn season gives you a librarian or a wise, monk vibe as the sun transits your chart’s house of higher knowledge. This is a period of connecting to your philosophical ideals and general mission statement. You’re figuring yourself and your life’s philosophy out as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter. You can easily share your perspective and wisdom with the world. The sun enters your chart’s house of career and public reputation, starting a new chapter around how you show up in the world. You’re getting recognition for your accomplishments—it’s your time to shine! Pluto also enters this area of your chart, starting a long process of transforming and magnifying your life’s legacy.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

Financial necessities or shared responsibilities shape your life’s purpose as the sun connects with Neptune. Your purpose and legacy can be anything, which could be both magical and confusing. Other people’s needs and expectations show a different side of the story. More stability, certainty, and definition is possible as Mercury connects with Saturn. A clear definition enables a sense of possibility and hope as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter. If one door closes, another opens. A sunnier outlook comes as the sun enters fellow air sign Aquarius, lightening the mood and revealing possibilities that exist beyond your current perspective. Pluto also enters Aquarius, starting a long process of transforming your worldview.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Conversations give you space to wonder and imagine as the sun connects with dreamy Neptune. People want to know more about your dreams and beliefs. Serious conversations find a peaceful conclusion as Mercury connects with Saturn. Discussions that have been taking place for months are getting the final nail in the coffin. Now you’re thinking about the future of your relationships and their unlimited possibilities as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter. The sun meets with power planet Pluto, revealing the shadows of your relationship dynamics. The sun enters your chart’s house of shared resources, starting a new chapter concerning trust and intimacy. Pluto enters this area of your chart, starting a long process of transforming your finances.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

Capricorn season attunes you to your sense of wellness. As the sun connects with Neptune, you’re figuring out what works best for you, while still satisfying other people’s sensitivities, too. Productive, stabilizing conversations about how you can better support your relations are possible as Mercury connects with Saturn. There’s job satisfaction and the sense that you’re working toward something greater as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter. The sun meets with power planet Pluto, revealing the shadows about your lifestyle and work. The sun enters your chart’s house of relationships, starting a new chapter in interpersonal dynamics. Pluto also enters this part of your chart, starting a long process of transforming your relationships and sense of connection.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

The sun connects with Neptune, bringing a sparkle to your romantic and social life. There’s a sense of whimsy and fantasy to tap into. Collaborative agreements that are clear, definitive, and stable can be made as Mercury connects with Saturn. You could be more aware of other people’s limitations and standards. Your personal growth and sense of faith are effortless as your planetary ruler, Mercury, harmonizes with Jupiter, making it easy for you to believe in yourself. Other people believe in you, too! The sun enters your chart’s house of work and routine, starting a new chapter in your habits and lifestyle. Pluto also entered this area of your chart, starting a long process of transforming your day-to-day life.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

You can find yourself more interested in your health and wellness as the sun connects with Neptune. New supplements, spiritual practices, or wind-down routines can make their way into your home. You can tap into solid habits as Mercury connects with Saturn, boosting productivity. Open-ended conversations flow as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter, helping you mentally process transformations. The sun meets with power planet Pluto, revealing shadows about your home and family life. Aquarius season reminds you of what makes you happy as the sun transits your chart’s house of leisure and hobbies. Pluto also enters Aquarius, starting a long process of transforming your ideologies around procreation and sexuality.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

Capricorn season is a chatty, busy time for you. Open-ended conversations flow as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter, helping you understand other people. Relationships, friendships, and peaceful exchanges are supported by this aspect. As Aquarius season begins, you can look for more privacy as the sun enters your chart’s house of home and family, starting a new chapter in your private life. You’ll be in the mood for more deep rest and time behind closed doors. Power planet Pluto also enters your chart’s house of home and family, starting a long process of transforming your home life. At the end of this 20-year transit, you will end up living in a radically different place from now.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

Capricorn season connects you to the material world. A purchase or an acquisition of something that inspires you can come as the sun connects with Neptune, connecting you with your imagination. Make a promise to work toward your end goal as Mercury connects with Saturn, helping you define your limits. Open-ended conversations flow as Mercury harmonizes with your planetary ruler, Jupiter, financially supporting your lifestyle and work. The sun enters your chart’s house of communication, starting a new chapter in how you express your thoughts and understand the world. Pluto also enters this area of your chart, starting a long process of transforming your means of self expression.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Capricorn season connects you to your interests and identity. Romanticize your life when the sun connects with Neptune, bringing a sparkle to your ability to creatively express your point of view. You’re sticking to your word and making firm promises as Mercury connects with Saturn. You have a good sense of humor and ability to connect with your friends as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter. You’re confronting your patterns and behavioral loops as the sun meets with power planet Pluto, revealing your shadow. The sun enters your chart’s house of personal resources, starting a new chapter in your money and assets. Pluto also enters this area of your chart, starting a long process of transforming your material standards.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

Capricorn season connects you to things that you normally don’t pay attention to: your secrets, your subconscious, and ideas that have been put on the back burner. You gain a deeper understanding of your own definition of self-worth as Mercury connects with your planetary ruler, Saturn. Conversations about finances and savings flow. You may feel less weighed down or held back as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter, giving you peace of mind—like you’re in the right place at the right time. Aquarius season begins, bringing you more energy and self focus as the sun enters your sign. Pluto also enters your sign, starting a decades-long process of transforming who you are, how you look, and your own relationship to yourself.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

Capricorn season is a social time of mingling and being seen. You’re able to turn on the charm as the sun connects with Neptune, connecting you to your mystique and sense of style. You’re able to move toward your long-term goals, and connect with friends and figures who can help you make progress on tremendous tasks as Mercury connects with Saturn. You’re more optimistic about your ability to make your dreams come true, and able to communicate openly as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter. You might feel more like a hermit or like going off the grid as the sun enters a private and secretive sector of your chart, starting a new chapter in your mental health and need for alone time. Pluto also enters this area of your chart, starting a long process of transforming your relationship to your privacy and spirituality.