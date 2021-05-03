Weekly Horoscope: May 3 – 9

On Monday, May 3, Mercury, the planet of communication, clashes with Jupiter, the planet of growth at 5:33 AM: Details are skimmed over for the sake of maintaining a solid argument. At 6:01 AM the sun clashes with Saturn, and a challenge to authority is made. Rules and standards need to be addressed and possibly adjusted. This represents an important event and commitment; a corner is turned on the way to reaching a long-term goal. At 10:49 PM, Mercury enters its home sign of Gemini, where it enjoys learning, talking, and processing information. Over the coming weeks, we’re more flexible with our arguments and ready to take on multiple perspectives.

On Thursday, May 6, Venus, the planet of desire, harmonizes with power planet Pluto at 7:24 AM. This takes relationships to extreme places, but once secrets are shared trust is built. Power dynamics are being resolved. Love overtakes fear.

This weekend we indulge, but at what cost? Pleasure planet Venus clashes with opulent Jupiter at 9:37 AM on Saturday, May 8, and there is an enthusiastic push toward getting what you want, and having as much of it as possible! This is especially pronounced since Venus is at its final degree of Taurus. Venus changes signs at 10:01 PM, entering intellectual air sign Gemini. Venus in Gemini is curious, experimental, and shows love through understanding and communication. Words of affirmation are a love language.

All times ET.

Aries

Your confidence in your financial standing is intensified as Venus, the planet of love and money, harmonizes with Pluto, the planet of secret resources. You are connected with the source of your income in a way that can be strengthened, or you can perhaps get a secret look behind the curtain, enabling you to have a leg up on your financial standing! With Gemini season around the corner, you’re doing more research around town. Communication planet Mercury and Venus both move into the sector of your chart related to reading, writing, communication, your neighborhood, and siblings. This is a great time to get your thoughts organized and figure out what type of learning and communication feel the most pleasant.

Taurus

You’re asking for something big as Mercury, the planet of communication, clashes with Jupiter. You’re very convincing, just make sure you’re not biting off more than you can chew! You have a lot to prove and are eager to show how much experience you have as the sun squares off with Saturn. This is an important week for you to step into a position of authority. You are in control as Venus harmonizes with power planet Pluto, giving you more magnetism and sensuality to work with! You’re more indulgent than ever as Venus clashes with opulent Jupiter. It’s your birthday, after all! You become more interested in the practical side of how to support your lavish lifestyle as Venus enters your house of personal resources.

Gemini

You’re confident in your intuition as your planetary ruler Mercury clashes with optimistic Jupiter. A gut feeling guides you. Your faith is at an all-time high, so this guiding principle gives you the fuel that you need in order to take a shot in the dark. There have been a lot of things happening behind the scenes, but with Mercury moving back into your sign, you are more present and in control of what’s being said. New beginnings are on the horizon and you’re gearing up for a fresh start. Your powers of attraction and command over aesthetics get a boost as Venus, the planet of love and beauty, enters your sign. Your personal style is easier to express and your desires are understood.

Cancer

Your desires make the trust in your relationships more powerful as love planet Venus harmonizes with Pluto, the planet of secrets and psychology. When you make it clear what you want, it becomes easier to ask for it. It just might be scary to ask for something that you don’t think you deserve (but you do deserve whatever you want!). You can work through any trust issues now as well. You have friends, and friends of friends, who can help you through any sticky relationship problems. Your partner’s fixations are compatible with yours. You continue a deep dive into your secret desires as Venus enters Gemini. You’re getting a new perspective and ready to recognize things that you didn’t think of before as Mercury enters Gemini as well.

Leo

There’s a lot of big talk going around—but can everyone live up to their promises? Things are exaggerated as messenger Mercury squares off with optimistic Jupiter. Actions speak louder than words, and you’re acting with caution as the sun, your planetary ruler, squares off with serious Saturn. You’re more than ready to take whatever excitement with a grain of salt. There are plenty of good ideas, but think about who’s spouting them, and whether they’re trustworthy. There’s some shadiness and suspicion in the air as Venus harmonizes with Pluto, the planet of conspiracies, but sharing your concerns leads to a deepening of trust. There’s plenty of affection and gratitude to be shared as Venus clashes with Jupiter.

Virgo

Big plans are being put into action as your planetary ruler Mercury squares off with expansive Jupiter. You’re able to move forward and put in an effort with something that you believe in. The vision is coming into focus. Just be aware of things being too idealistic, and keep your detail-oriented wits about you. Your mind gets sharpened and you are called into a place of authority and leadership as your planetary ruler Mercury moves into the public sector of your chart. You’re getting positive attention from your fans as the planet of love and beauty, Venus, is also in a public-facing part of your chart. While you’ve been able to refine your mission statement, now’s the time to see how you put those ideas into motion.

Libra

Taurus season has been a very financially-focused time for you as your planetary ruler is in your chart’s sector of shared resources. This is also a time when your values and desires are changing. You’re tuned into something that’s more than skin-deep as Venus harmonizes with Pluto, the planet of secrets, tapping the well at its source. You have plenty of love and joy to share as Venus squares off with Jupiter. While your affections are deep and abundant, you need to remember to put yourself first, too. After a period of deep intimacy and romantic transformation, you’re moving onto something bigger as Venus enters fellow air sign Gemini. The coming weeks will find you thinking more idealistically about relationships.

Scorpio

Taurus season is significant for the important people in your life, which of course affects you and your relationships with them! With this new understanding of others and a fresh energy in your partnerships, it’s time to branch out. There is an exciting exchange of ideas as communication planet Mercury squares off with Jupiter. Conversations can create a change in what you used to believe, and this is an important realization that you’re sharing with your partners, platonic or otherwise. There is a change in the ways you commit to others, or a new promise being made, as the sun squares off with Saturn, the planet of commitments. Something deeply personal and longstanding is addressed.

Sagittarius

Taurus season puts you in touch with your habits: cleaning, working, and health. You’re making a change to the things that you believe are most important in your daily practice as messenger Mercury squares off with your planetary ruler, Jupiter. You’re making time for things that you find more aligned with your ideas. Aesthetic changes in your lifestyle are also on the table as Venus, the planet of love and beauty, squares off with Jupiter. Your partners, romantic or otherwise, become more talkative as messenger Mercury enters Gemini. Discussions are productive. Things are more romantic and playful with Venus moving into your partnerships sector. This helps you attract relationships that are in line with your values, and to bring more beauty into your relationships.

Capricorn

You’re making a big commitment to the things that you love as the sun squares off with your planetary ruler, Saturn. There’s no fun without work, and you’re ready to put in the time and effort into something that you know will bring you joy and stability in the long run. This is a long-term investment and it’s for the sake of beauty, pleasure, and happiness. You are taking your love and values to extremes as Venus harmonizes with power planet Pluto. Sex appeal and magnetism are at a high. Your relationships and friendships are taken deeper. Superficiality is eviscerated and true love is what remains. Jealousy or disappointment will be spoken about freely; nothing is taboo when there is trust.

Aquarius

You’re acting idealistically about your home and family situation as messenger Mercury squares off with Jupiter. This can take the form of you initiating conversations with people around the home, or even taking on big projects that will help make more space for yourself and the way you see yourself in the distant future. You’re committing to something lasting as the sun squares off with your planetary ruler, Saturn…this is a change that will stick! Use this moment to break a habit for good, or to change something long-term. You have faith that you are doing the right thing as Venus squares off with optimistic Jupiter, which can be self-indulgent, but this confidence is necessary at a time when changes are being made.

Pisces

Your intuition is piqued as messenger Mercury squares off with your planetary ruler, Jupiter. There are a lot of exciting learning opportunities and ways that you can explore your beliefs: Writing things down and reflecting lead to new ideas and a better understanding of your mental landscape. You are gushing with affection and ready to share kind messages as Venus squares off with Jupiter. Things quiet down as Mercury enters a restful and private sector of your chart. The coming weeks will be a time for you to connect with your home and family life—to organize your thoughts about the things that people don’t see! You will also be initiating new cleaning and decorating projects around your home as Venus enters Gemini.

