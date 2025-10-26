What is Menodivorce? The Midlife Marital Crisis No One Talks About.

In honor of Menopause Awareness Month, many people have been discussing a recent menopause hot topic: “menodivorce.”

Menodivorce is essentially a divorce that occurs during or as a result of a woman’s menopause. Many individuals enduring perimenopause or menopause experience such drastic changes that they begin to question their lives and, oftentimes, their most intimate relationships. Sometimes, this leads to divorce—or “menodivorce.”

Videos by VICE

“As we mark Menopause Awareness Month, it’s an important reminder that seeking help, whether medical, emotional, or legal, can empower those in perimenopause and menopause to make choices that support their wellbeing and their future,” says Anna Lock, divorce lawyer and partner at Rayden Solicitors.

Here’s everything you need to know about “menodivorce”—and how to support yourself or your partner through menopause.

What Is Menodivorce?

A “menodivorce” is a divorce triggered by or occurring during a woman’s perimenopause or menopause. Oftentimes, the hormonal changes and life transitions accompanying this physiological process can strain marriages or cause spouses to drift apart.

“While menopause itself doesn’t cause divorce, it can act as a catalyst for reassessment,” says Lock. “As hormones fluctuate, there can be shifts in self-perception and priorities. Some feel a renewed sense of independence or question whether their current relationship still meets their emotional needs.”

Of course, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing—especially if a marriage is no longer healthy or fulfilling.

“Divorce during midlife doesn’t have to be a crisis,” Lock points out. “With the right advice, compassion, and understanding, it can be a step toward clarity and growth.”

However, other times, the effects of menopause can cause cracks in otherwise strong relationship foundations.

How Does Menopause Influence Relationships?

Menopause is a major life change in women, often stirring up intense emotions and changes.

“Menopause can bring physical and emotional symptoms that affect mood, energy levels, and intimacy,” says Lock. “For many, this creates strain within a relationship, particularly if partners don’t understand what’s happening or how to support one another.”

“Communication, which is a fundamental component of a successful relationship, often breaks down when one partner feels isolated in what they’re experiencing or the other struggles to understand and offer support,” Lock continues. “This can lead to resentment or misunderstandings, which are sometimes mistaken for deeper relationship issues.”

However, menopause doesn’t have to be the downfall of your marriage. In fact, if handled with care, it can actually bring couples closer together.

Seeking Support Through Menopause

If you’re struggling during menopause, know there are many ways to help yourself through the difficult life transition.

According to Lock, for some women, “Getting proper medical and emotional support from healthcare professionals, therapists, or support networks (including friends and family) helps them reconnect and strengthen their relationship.”

“Before making major life decisions such as divorce, it can help for couples to seek help and take time together to work through any difficulties,” she says. “Involving your partner in understanding menopause can make a significant difference. Many couples find that open communication, education, and mutual empathy help them navigate this period together.”

At the end of the day, it isn’t about the obstacles you face in marriage—it’s about how you face them together.

“Approaching these challenges with patience and understanding allows both partners to make choices that truly reflect their shared needs, rather than reacting to temporary pressures or emotions,” Lock says.