Where Winds Meet Update 1.2: Release Date, New Content, and New Region Details

Where Winds Meet is offering fans of the free-to-play action-adventure RPG game a major update later this week. Version 1.2 arrives on January 8 and brings with it a ton of new content for players to explore.

Screenshot: Steam

The free-to-play title from Everstone Studios and NetEase received its worldwide release in late 2025 and, although the game only received mixed reviews from critics, it seems to have found a dedicated and sizable playerbase. The action RPG boasts very positive user scores on Steam and managed to draw in millions of players within just a few weeks of its launch.

The game’s free-to-play model and stylish art direction helped draw in a lot of fans at launch. Once they were in the ecosystem, the narrative and the easy cross-play and cross-progression support have helped to keep players engaged with the daily grind.

Now that the new year has arrived, the developers are sharing the game’s roadmap for January 2026. Version 1.2 goes live on January 8 and promises new content additions each week of the month. Players should expect the update to be fairly significant in size. It would be wise to prepare for something in the ballpark of 15GB.

Here is the high-level breakdown of everything arriving in version 1.2:

New Region: Nine Mortal Ways Base

Nine Mortal Ways Base New Story: Kaifeng Campaign & Legacy Quests

Kaifeng Campaign & Legacy Quests New Content: Jianghu Martial Games, Guild Battle Preseason, Hero’s Realm, World Boss, and more!

What is on the January 2026 road map?

Screenshot: Everstone Studios

One of the most exciting aspects of the update is going to be the kickoff of the Guild Battle Pre-Season. This large-scale, coordinated multiplayer combat will allow players to test guild strategies across six “intense” matches.

The January 8 Kaifeng campaign is also a highlight. The new campaign will continue the story that started in the original release and hopefully answers some of the cliffhangers from the game’s main story line.

Here is the full breakdown of the details outlined in the January 2026 roadmap:

January 4 – Solo Mode: Lv 10 – Unbound (Live now)

January 4 – Hero’s Realm: Sorrow of Mortalbound (Live now)

January 8 – Kaifeng Campaign & Legacy Quests

January 8 – World Boss: Nameless General

January 8 – Event: Jianghu Martial Games

January 15 – Puzzle Cave: Mistveil Prison

January 16 – Event: Guild Battle Preseason

January 22 – Region: Nine Mortal Ways Base

January 25 – Story: Whispers Beneath the Moon

January 29 – Event: Year of Abundance

January 29 – Event: Season-End Dash

Later this month, it will be very exciting to learn more details about the Year of Abundance event and what players can expect from those festivities.

Where Winds Meet is free-to-play with cross-play and cross-progression across PlayStation 5, mobile, and PC. Update 1.2 releases January 8.