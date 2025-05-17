While I Wait for ‘Silksong’, I May as Well Yap About the ‘Hollow Knight’ Collector’s Edition I Bought From Fangamer (...Review)

If you know anything about me from these past few months, you know I love Hollow Knight. It entered my life via a random Game Pass impulse one day, and I never looked back. I only talk about the upcoming sequel, Hollow Knight Silksong, on rare occasions. Not to an obsessive degree or anything so nefarious. Anyway, in eager anticipation of what better be one of the best video game sequels in history, I decided to buy myself Fangamer’s Collector’s Edition of the indie classic!

Since it was offered to me as a bundle (and because I’m weak when it comes to cool Collector’s Editions of my favorite games), I also bought the Wanderer’s Journal and an adorable Papercraft Set. …Look, I deserved the dopamine hit, okay? It’s been a long week. If you know, you know, ya know? So, let’s see what Fangamer has cookin’, shall we?

first up: the ‘hollow knight’ collector’s edition

Screenshot: Fangamer

The Game Itself

I recently found the first draft of a script I wrote for a Hollow Knight video that was never used. If previous enthusiastic articles didn’t give it away, maybe this shameless self-quote will (gotta use halfway decent content where you can fit it in). “From the boss battles to exploring Hallownest’s depths, Hollow Knight makes you comfortable and familiar, then snatches the bug-covered rug from beneath you — ensuring that you’re never lost because of everything it’s taught you. Both you and the Knight are perfect outsiders, not knowing exactly what you’re getting into, but boldly deciding to rise to the occasion and do your duty for whatever good might remain in Hallownest.”

Yes, I’m going to spoil it for you now: Fangamer’s Hollow Knight Collector’s Edition is a 10/10. That’s the Verdict.

The Collector’s Edition’s Bits and Bobs

As you can see from the screenshot up there, the following items are included in the set:

Metal brooch with display stand, wall hook, and dual-pronged fastener

with display stand, wall hook, and dual-pronged fastener 14-page Quirrel comic book

Gift-box-style case with gold-foil filigree and a clear printed sleeve

with gold-foil filigree and a clear printed sleeve Gold-foil art print set by Ari Gibson

by Ari Gibson Physical copy of the game on your choice of platform, including all DLC: “Hidden Dreams,” “The Grimm Troupe,” “Lifeblood,” and “Godmaster.”

“All physical copies of Hollow Knight include a manual and fold-out map of Hallownest.“

Rather than unnecessarily reviewing each item, I’ll come out and say it: worth the money. If you’re an HK Heathen like me, you couldn’t ask for a higher-quality, gorgeous physical set as amazing as the game itself. Plus, at $75, it’s a steal. And, admittedly, the fold-out map and manual made me tear up. I love my digital library of games, but holding an instruction manual, Anno Domini 2025, feels special! Ari Gibson is a worldly treasure, and with art as striking as his, it’s no wonder Silksong needs as much time in the development oven as it does.

Verdict: Best In Its Class

the ‘Hollow knight’ papercraft set

Screenshot: Fangamer

The Papercraft Set is a therapeutic way to spend an hour or so indulging in high-stakes arts and crafts. …And I do mean “high-stakes” because if you aren’t careful, you’ll rip some of the Knight’s cloak by accident. Which I certainly didn’t do because I’m not stupid (I did, though). Fangamer’s instructions for each figure are straightforward, to be clear. I’m just clumsy.

Would I readily recommend this set to someone with a passing interest in Hollow Knight? I mean, if you enjoy putting things together, hey — go for it! But for super-fans? Yes. It’s $9, it’s cute, and they make for fun displays. Paper Quirrel is currently chillin’ between the to-scale Reebok hat-wearing Grub figurine I previously bought (tiny hat sold separately) and the cool Hornet plush my significant other gave me last year for my birthday. Yeah, I told y’all I wasn’t playing about my adoration for the game!

Verdict: Highly Recommended

finally: the ‘hollow knight’ wanderer’s journal

Screenshot: Fangamer

“Why is the Wanderer’s Journal last?” Let me tell you. So, a woefully underrated element of Hollow Knight is the phenomenal environmental storytelling. The way FromSoftware fanatics feel about how the studio’s games subtly tell their stories is how I feel about HK. The Wanderer’s Journal is the perfect collector’s item, as it gives you so much lore without giving away all of Hollow Knight‘s secrets.

A comprehensive guide to all of Hallownest’s varied environments

Friendly faces, fearsome foes, flora, fauna and fungi

A void-black faux leather cover with silver and blue foil that shines like a Lumafly Lantern

“This beautiful 5.5 x 8.5 inch volume should be on every brave explorer’s bookshelf. After all, we can’t let Lemm hoard all the Wanderer’s Journals, can we?”

Though it’s the size of a personal journal, it’s packed with all of Hallownest’s many splendid curiosities. Colorful descriptions of enemies and allies, stunning art, and unique outer and inner designs, it’s a must-have for any Hollow Knight lover! Then again, if I’m invested in a game’s world, I turn into a little Lore Goblin anyway and need to know all the intricacies the developers put in their creations. It’s $32 well-spent!

Verdict: Best In Its Class

that’s all i got for ya

Genuinely nothing but S-tier purchases across the board! I stand by Fangamer for most of my gaming accoutrements. So far, I’ve been happy with everything I’ve ever bought from ’em. …Oh, no, I knew I shouldn’t have done this. Because now I’m digging, and I see this Silent Hill 3 “Go to Hell” shirt. Thanks, Fangamer. My wallet sure as hell isn’t a fan.