Why Is Annapurna’s Mixtape Getting So Much Backlash Despite Perfect Review Scores?

After receiving near-perfect scores from critics and outlets, Annapurna’s Mixtape has since sparked a wave of backlash from some players. Why is the indie title from Beethoven & Dinosaur so divisive within the gaming community?

Mixtape Backlash Explained

Screenshot: Beethoven and Dinosaur

When Mixtape launched on May 7, 2026, it quickly became one of the highest-reviewed games of the year. However, controversy surrounding Mixtape first started to boil up online after several major gaming outlets gave it a perfect 10 rating. While gaming review scores have always been a divisive topic, this game in particular really seemed to anger people.

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Here are some of the main reasons why Mixtape is getting backlash from players:

Players are criticizing the game’s short three-hour runtime.

Some fans argue Mixtape is “not a real game” because it lacks fail states and traditional gameplay mechanics.

Beethoven & Dinosaur have been accused of not being a “real” indie studio due to the game’s licensed soundtrack.

Critics online are calling Mixtape an “interactive movie” instead of a video game.

Mixtape protagonist Stacy Rockford has been labeled unlikable by some players.

Other games released in the same month received lower review scores, which has fueled debate online.

Why Some Players Don’t Think Mixtape Is a “Real” Video Game

Screenshot: Beethoven and Dinosaur

One of the main sources of backlash Mixtape has faced since its release is from players debating whether it’s a real video game. Discourse around this topic first sparked when videos surfaced on social media of an endgame section of Mixtape where players can’t fail, even if they don’t touch their controller.

The sequence specifically features protagonist Stacy Rockford sprinting across town to stop her friend from being arrested. The section of the game is a direct homage to the ending of the classic 1986 John Hughes film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

While the game has you dodging cars and jumping over fences, the character will keep running even if you don’t press any buttons. As a result, players began to accuse Mixtape of being an “interactive movie” and not an actual video game. Although it should be pointed out the game does have some interactive gameplay segments. But it also lacks fail states or player choices that directly influence the story.

Why Critics Are Calling Mixtape an “Industry Plant”

Screenshot: Beethoven and Dinosaur

The other main criticism that’s been making the rounds are claims that Mixtape developer Beethoven & Dinosaur aren’t a real “indie studio.” The reason? The game features a lot of licensed music. Its heavy reliance on a licensed soundtrack has many accusing the title of being “too expensive” for an indie title.

Some players also seem to take issue with Mixtape’s publisher being Annapurna Interactive. In particular, the game publisher’s founder and CEO Megan Ellison, who is the daughter of billionaire Larry Ellison. Although it’s not been confirmed that Annapurna actually gave the game funding or had any impact on Mixtape’s development costs outside of being the publisher.

Regardless, critics have used Annapurna Interactive as a talking point to call Mixtape “industry plant” due to skepticism over its costs and glowing reviews. To be clear, none of this has been confirmed. Regardless, this is one of the main factors critics of Mixtape continue to bring up when talking about the game.

Beethoven & Dinosaur are in fact an indie game studio and the game was made by a small team. However, Mixtape has created an online discourse around what defines an “indie game”, and whether the size of a publisher has an impact on that label or not.

Why Players Think Stacy Rockford Is Unlikable

Screenshot: Beethoven and Dinosaur

Finally, Mixtape has been criticized for its protagonist Stacy Rockford, who some believe is unlikable. In the story, she is a music snob who can be pretty judgmental towards others. However, a key point that has some disliking the heroine is her decision to bail on her friends’ planned road trip because she believes it’s her cosmic destiny to do so, even though she could just wait a week to leave for New York.

Mixtape’s theme isn’t entirely about friendship though. It instead centers more on “letting go” of your childhood and coming to terms with that transition period into adulthood. Because of this, Mixtape focuses more on the bittersweetness of saying goodbye. But as a result, Stacy Rockford can come off as abrasive and selfish. As you can imagine, clips of her from the story don’t exactly land well on social media.

However, not even all gaming critics cared for the character. For example, Forbes writer Paul Tassi wrote a pretty critical review of Mixtape, where he cited Stacy Rockford’s unlikable personality as a major sore spot for the game.

Mixtape Review Scores Spark heated Debate Online

Screenshot: Beethoven and Dinosaur

Ultimately, most of the Mixtape backlash seems to mainly center around its review scores. Players specifically are upset that the Annapurna Interactive game received perfect 10 ratings from many critics. Given its short length and its lack of interactive gameplay sections where you can fail, the indie darling has continued to spark backlash with some segments of the gaming community despite its overwhelmingly positive reviews.