PREMIERE – Here’s Wild Beasts’ Video for “Palace”

We’re super excited to premiere the video for Wild Beasts’ latest single “Palace”—a song that we initially thought was at least 93% about love and exploring the body of a new lover, but it turns out it’s entirely about singer Hayden’s dark basement digs in east London. Nevertheless, “Palace” remains rich and sensual and the video, directed by Alex Turvey, is fittingly cinematic and David Lynch-level strange. (Seriously, it seems probable that Laura Palmer is lurking in that plastic bag along with the couch.)

Tom had this to say about the video: “The idea of the video was to match the feel of a cheap game show with the content of a rather cruel psychological experiment. The content was unknown to us before the shoot; we were kept in a closed room until we were filmed, one by one, in a single take. What you see is us being introduced to the content for the first time and our genuine reactions to the objects and people involved. We wanted to make something that felt like an event and a sort of project, rather than what passes for a trad music video.”

Watch it above and check out all these behind the scenes shots below.





Present Tense is out now on Domino Records.