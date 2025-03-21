Wildlife Experts Ask for Help Identifying Mystery Animal Spotted in South Florida

An animal captured on a trail camera by the South Florida Wildlands Association has left experts puzzled. The creature, spotted roaming public lands, seems to have traits of various species but none so dominant that wildlife officials can single it out.

The South Florida Wildlands Association’s Facebook page put out a call to its followers to help identify this mysterious blurry creature. While some think it might be some kind of domestic house cat loose in the wild, wildlife experts say that’s unlikely since a house cat living in the wilds of Florida wouldn’t live long enough to become the size of the animal in the photo.

These public wildlands in Florida are home to all manner of feline, from bobcats to Panthers to pumas. The South Florida Wildlands Association claims the creature might be related to at least one of them, as it says the animal “looks a little bit wrong and a little bit right for a number of different species.”

While the Facebook followers insist it’s a house cat on the loose, the person running the South Florida Wildlands Association Facebook page says that they regularly hike through the region and that they have never encountered a domestic cat on state or federal lands. They have even found tracks small enough to suggest the presence of one.

All of this is been made possible thanks to a well-placed trail camera that captures pictures of animals without alarming them, providing an unobstructed view of whatever wildlife crosses its path. The association hopes that they can catch a glimpse of this enigmatic feline-looking creature during the day so they can get a better look at it.