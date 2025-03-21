Will Kendrick Lamar Perform at the 2028 Olympics?

Kendrick Lamar had a pretty big 2024, which has now spilled into 2025, and he’s even already projected for a big 2028.

Hot New Hip-Hop reports that the rapper is possibly being courted for a big role in the 2028 Summer Games. During a conversation with the Associated Press, LA Olympics organizing committee chairman Casey Wasserman revealed that the Compton rapper may turn up at the global sporting event.

“Fortunately in my day job I represent Kendrick Lamar,” Wasserman explained. “He is truly an L.A. icon, so I think it would be a pretty fair bet that Kendrick will be involved in the Olympics in Los Angeles in some way.”

Kendrick’s Rap Beef With Drake is an All-Timer

Kendrick’s big year began back before the summer of last year when he and Drake began what will likely go down in history as one of the most notorious rap beefs of all time. It all started when Kendrick took some shots at Drake and J. Cole on Future and Metro Boomin’s song “Like That.”

After J. Cole bowed out of the beef, Kendrick and Drake began trading shots back and forth over several diss tracks, one of which was the song “Not Like Us.” The track went on to be one of the biggest songs of 2024, won every Grammy it was nominated for at the 2025 ceremony and was performed by Kendrick during his epic Super Bowl Halftime Show in February.

“My intent from day one was to keep the nature of it as a sport,” Kung-Fu Kenny later explained during a new Apple Music interview, discussing his decision to engage in the beef. “I don’t care how motherfuckers look at it as far as like a collaborative effort. That’s cool too, but I love when artists grit they teeth.”

Drake Beef Was Just ‘Sport,’ Kendrick Lamar Said

“I still watch battle raps, I still watch Smack URL, from Murda Mook to Lux to Tay Roc, my bro Daylyt. This always been the core definition of who I am,” he added. “It’s been that way since day one so I don’t think it was a thing for this year. It was always a continuum.”

Kendrick then offered, “What I will say about this year is that it was more from a space where I think a lot of people was putting rap to the back and you didn’t see that grit, you didn’t see that bite anymore.”