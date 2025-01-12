Will Maryse Ever Return to WWE?

Former WWE Divas Champion Maryse doesn’t see a return to the ring in her future.

The WWE Universe has been clamoring to see her do one final proper run since her return in 2017. Most of her matches have been in a tag team with her husband, The Miz. She hasn’t had a proper singles run since her “retirement” in 2011. There are still so many “what ifs” for Maryse — tag team titles, a women’s title, a Royal Rumble — but she’s prioritizing mom life for now.

Maryse Closes The Book on WWE

“As much as we love what we do, the kids are now priority and number one. So we have to prioritize them in every single aspect,” Maryse told PEOPLE at WWE Raw‘s Netflix premiere. “Especially as a woman, it’s difficult with two kids. I can’t travel the way [I used to] … And then I don’t want to. I want to be there for my kids. And that’s what makes me happy. I want to go to bed at night and know that I’m in the same house as my kids, so as much as I love the business — I miss it — I choose my kids.”

Shortly after her return in 2017 she and Miz had their first child. Six months after giving birth she returned to the ring to fight Brie Bella on WWE SmackDown and eventually fought Brie and Daniel Bryan with Miz. Then in 2019, they announced they were expecting their second child, another daughter.

In 2024 Maryse announced her battle with Serous Borderline Ovarian Tumors. After undergoing a hysterectomy, she revealed she was cancer-free. “Just to give you an idea of the rarity – 7 cases per million of women in the US per year,” she wrote on Instagram. “The fact that we not only found this but found this at this manageable stage is unbelievable and literally saved my life as this would have most likely been lethal.”