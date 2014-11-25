Wintergreen Ice Cream Recipe

Prep time: 49 minutes

Total time: 6 hours

Ingredients

1 cup whole milk

2 cups heavy cream

3/4 cup granulated sugar

2 hefty pinches sea salt

3 tablespoons wintergreen berries

5 large egg yolks

Directions

1. Pour two cups of cold cream into a medium sized bowl and refrigerate.

2. In a medium saucepan, heat the milk over medium-low heat to a simmer.

3. Meanwhile, in a food processor, pulse the sugar and wintergreen berries until combined.

4. Add sugar to the warming milk, continue to cook on medium-low until sugar dissolves.

5. Separate the eggs, reserving the yolks in a heat proof container (a measuring cup is ideal).

6. Once the sugar has fully dissolved, slowly add 1/2 cup (or so) of the hot milk into the eggs while stirring rapidly.

7. Next, pour this into the saucepan with the remainder of the hot milk. Stir continuously over low heat with a rubber spatula (running the spatula against the bottom of the pan) for about 10 minutes until the liquid thickens and can coat the back of the spatula.

8. Remove from heat and pour through a sieve directly into the bowl with the 2 cups of cream. Stir to incorporate. Refrigerate for 5 hours or until very thoroughly cold.

9. Follow the directions of your ice cream maker to blend it into ice cream form.