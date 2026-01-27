Witch Club Satan Announces First Ever North American Tour

For the first time, Norwegian black metalers Witch Club Satan are coming to the States. Dubbed the Founding of the North American Coven tour, the trek will run from May 27 through June 16, spanning 16 dates across the U.S. and Canada.

“We feel like it’s the right time to head overseas and provide some much-needed witchcraft,” The band comments. “Through social media, we have been invited by countless fans, asking us to come to the United States.”

Videos by VICE

“Being welcomed is a big deal to us — and our main reason to travel is to give an invitation in return,” they add. “In times of division and chaos, we hope to offer a shelter and community within our coven. We are preparing for a powerful ritual.”

“The Founding of the North American Coven tour invites fans, press, and industry alike to witness something singular, a first chapter that will only ever happen once,” a press release promises. “Witch Club Satan’s live shows are not just concerts, but communal rituals: confrontational, cathartic, and impossible to ignore.”

The general on-sale begins at 10 am local time on Friday, January 30. Get tickets here.

If you are not familiar with Witch Club Satan, I urge you to shed curiosity and immerse yourself. It’s easy to define them as a “black metal” band, what with all the macabre and occult imagery. But they are so much more than a genre label allows. If you need a more detailed introduction, read this. Find the complete list of Founding of the North American Coven tour dates below.

5/27—Philadelphia, PA—Underground Arts *

5/29 —Toronto, ON—Prepare The Ground (Festival)

5/30—Montreal, QC—Fairmount Theatre *

5/31—Cambridge, MA—Sonia *

6/2—Baltimore, MD—Baltimore Soundstage *

6/3 —New York, NY—Bowery Ballroom *

6/5– Pittsburgh, PA—Preserving Underground *

6/6—Detroit, MI—El Club *

6/7—Chicago, IL—Reggie’s ^

6/8 —St. Paul, MN—Amsterdam Bar & Music Hall ^

6/10 —Denver, CO—Bluebird Theater ^

6/12—Los Angeles, CA—Lodge Room ^

6/13—Berkeley, CA—Cornerstone ^

6/15 —Portland, OR—Hawthorne Theatre ^

6/16 —Seattle, WA—Substation ^

* Support from Penelope Trappes

^ Support from Patriarchy