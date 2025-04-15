witch-hunt-in-ghana-is-endangering-older-women-accused-of-witchcraft

There’s a modern-day Salem Witch Trial in Ghana that not many people outside of the region are aware of.

A few years back, parliament passed a bill that would have made it a criminal offense to accuse anyone of witchcraft. That piece of legislation is still floating around, however, as it has yet to be signed.

Videos by VICE

Without government action, witchcraft accusations have continued to run rampant, according to CBS News. The outlet reported findings from Amnesty International which suggests that “hundreds of people suspected of witchcraft in Ghana” are now facing extreme threats that stretch as far as murder.

Women are the most exposed to these faulty allegations, which usually begin to pop up after something unnatural happens, such as a tragic passing in the local community. The outlet mentioned eight women being blamed for the death of two children and later forced to drink poison after it was suspected they were witches.

Witch Hunt in Ghana Is Endangering Hundreds Accused of Witchcraft

When these accusations are thrown around, the victim, if left alive, is typically exiled and forced to seek refuge in religious camps as their only option. Some even refer to them as witch camps.

These particular areas were documented in 2024 by the Ghana Somubi Dwumadie, which spotlighted the six such camps in the area. In documenting these exiled communities, the team discovered that many of the accused suffer more than just physical violence, but also psychological stress and are “unable to forget the trauma.”

Other incidents of public stoning and even lynching have taken place as a result of witchcraft accusations in Ghana and surrounding West African countries.

This is why advocates are urging the government to act quick and sign that aforementioned piece of legislation into law before these incidents continue to intensify. If not, marginalized individuals will continue to fall victim to these threats, which stem from social tensions, traditional beliefs, and a lack of education.

The bill’s fate is unknown at this point, but Amnesty is continuing to push the envelope to get it signed sooner rather than later.